Milagro Gramz will be representing herself as Megan Thee Stallion is appealing the verdict in her recent defamation case against the blogger. That verdict ended with reduced damages of $59,000 and the dismissal of a defamation claim. According to AllHipHop, Gramz recently filed her own response to the appeal.

In doing so, she argued that Megan already accepted the benefit of a reduced judgment, thus making it hypocritical for her to now try to undermine the ruling. She also claimed that the rapper previously agreed with the decision to have the jury decide Gramz's media status. Overall, she feels there is no legal basis to reopen the case.

Megan Thee Stallion originally sued Milagro Gramz back in 2024, accusing her of allegedly spreading numerous falsehoods about her in the wake of the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting. She also accused her of reposting deepfake pornographic videos of her.

Verdict In Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Lawsuit

In December, the jury in the case ruled that Gramz's work classifies her as a media defendant, meaning Megan would have had to give her special notice before suing her. In turn, the court dismissed the defamation aspect of the case. They did find Gramz liable for promoting the deepfake, however.

Afterward, Gramz reflected on the trial on Instagram Live and thanked her followers for their support throughout the process. “I love you guys so much. Hope that y’all can see the bigger picture and that you understand what new media is,” she said, as caught by Hot 97. “I hope that you understand that the things that we do, in the work that we put in, is valuable. Solid b*tches, they ain’t built, they born. I’m happy that I stood up for something that I believed in, followed it all the way through, and I don’t need validation from anybody else about those things.”