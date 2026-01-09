Milagro Gramz Asks Judge For More Time As Megan Thee Stallion Case Tightens Up

BY Tallie Spencer
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors
Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion (center left) sits courtside during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Milagro's lawyer has requested an additional 15 days to respond due to being short on additional legal representation.

The legal back and forth between Megan Thee Stallion and blogger Milagro Gramz just took another turn. However, it is not looking great for Milagro right now. According to court updates, Milagro has officially asked the judge for extra time to respond to Megan’s request for court intervention in their ongoing defamation dispute.

For context, Megan is asking the court to step in and shut down what her legal team says are false and harmful claims being spread about her online. The rapper wants Milagro ordered to delete past posts and recordings, and she is also pushing for limits on what Milagro can say about her going forward. It is a serious move that could reshape how this situation plays out publicly.

Here is where things get messy. Milagro’s lawyer requested an additional 15 days to respond, but not because they are putting together an airtight defense. According to reporting from court journalist Meghann Cuniff, two of Milagro’s attorneys have already walked away from the case. That leaves her current legal representation saying they cannot meet the court’s existing deadline.

The Case Is Not Letting Up

The judge did not mince words either. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams Altonaga warned that if Milagro misses the deadline, the court could grant Megan’s request automatically without even hearing Milagro’s side. That would be a major win for Megan by default.

If the judge ultimately sides with Megan, the ruling would not just affect old posts. It could also restrict Milagro’s future commentary about the rapper. Megan’s team says this is necessary to stop misleading narratives from continuing to circulate online.

As of now, the judge has not ruled on whether Milagro will get the extra time she is asking for. But with lawyers dropping out and deadlines closing in fast, the pressure is clearly mounting. At this point, Milagro’s position looks shakier by the day, while Megan’s legal strategy continues to gain momentum.

