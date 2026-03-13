Kanye West Adds Second Los Angeles Show After A Million People Queued Up

Kanye West has had a more turbulent and controversial 2020s decade than most, but some fans are hopeful that "the old Ye" will return. Whether in terms of musical quality or pop culture relevance, many fans are rooting for a comeback story. After overwhelming demand made Kanye's Los Angeles concert sell out lightning-fast, it seems like he's doubling down on that redemption.

As notified by his website, he added a second L.A. show in SoFi Stadium after Ticketmaster hosted a one million-plus-person queue for the sellout of his first concert in the city, specifically on April 3. The second show will take place two days prior on April 1.

What's more is that billboards for Kanye West's upcoming album BULLY have also been appearing worldwide, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. This not only confirmed the project's March 27 release date, but it also sparked theories as to what other rollout strategies and plans could be in play.

Pre-sale and general on-sale practices for this second Los Angeles show will be like the first, with pre-saving BULLY and signing up for the registry opening your opportunity to snag free tickets to the concert. We will see if this sells out as quickly as the first.

In addition to these L.A. shows, Kanye West has more concerts on the horizon. He will also perform in India (New Delhi on March 29), Italy (Reggio Emilia on July 18), the Netherlands (Arnhem on June 6), France (Marseille on June 11), and Spain (July 30 in Madrid) later this year.

Of course, this also led to a lot of controversy given Ye's previous bigotries and alleged misconduct, including sexual harassment cases, antisemitism, and a whole lot more. As of late, though, he's been publicly apologizing for these misdeeds, but many folks are still skeptical as to his true intentions and the earnestness of his message.