Kanye West Adds Second Los Angeles Show After A Million People Queued Up

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Adds Second Los Angeles Show Overwhelming Demand
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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This expansion of Kanye West's Los Angeles concert stop comes amid the incoming arrival of his new album "BULLY."

Kanye West has had a more turbulent and controversial 2020s decade than most, but some fans are hopeful that "the old Ye" will return. Whether in terms of musical quality or pop culture relevance, many fans are rooting for a comeback story. After overwhelming demand made Kanye's Los Angeles concert sell out lightning-fast, it seems like he's doubling down on that redemption.

As notified by his website, he added a second L.A. show in SoFi Stadium after Ticketmaster hosted a one million-plus-person queue for the sellout of his first concert in the city, specifically on April 3. The second show will take place two days prior on April 1.

What's more is that billboards for Kanye West's upcoming album BULLY have also been appearing worldwide, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. This not only confirmed the project's March 27 release date, but it also sparked theories as to what other rollout strategies and plans could be in play.

Pre-sale and general on-sale practices for this second Los Angeles show will be like the first, with pre-saving BULLY and signing up for the registry opening your opportunity to snag free tickets to the concert. We will see if this sells out as quickly as the first.

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

Kanye West's Concert Dates

In addition to these L.A. shows, Kanye West has more concerts on the horizon. He will also perform in India (New Delhi on March 29), Italy (Reggio Emilia on July 18), the Netherlands (Arnhem on June 6), France (Marseille on June 11), and Spain (July 30 in Madrid) later this year.

Of course, this also led to a lot of controversy given Ye's previous bigotries and alleged misconduct, including sexual harassment cases, antisemitism, and a whole lot more. As of late, though, he's been publicly apologizing for these misdeeds, but many folks are still skeptical as to his true intentions and the earnestness of his message.

With all this in the background, Kanye West's new album BULLY will be a big moment for fans on both sides. Listeners hope for a comeback after the disappointing last few years, whereas skeptics want to see if he's really committing to a better path moving forward. In any case, the city of Los Angeles will have one more chance to witness this turbulence come to life.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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