Kanye West affiliate Joseph Karre promises that fans will have much more positive thoughts on Bully once they hear the official version on Friday, March 27. He shared the prediction on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. "Timeline gonna look a lot different on Friday," he wrote.

The post came after the vinyl version of the release leaked online. Fans have been extremely critical of what they've heard thus far. The leak arrives after months of delays to the project's release date.

Does Kanye West's "Bully" Use A.I.?

One point of criticism regarding the leaked version of Kanye West's Bully comes down to his use of artificial intelligence. According to numerous users on social media, the project is loaded with the technology. "I can confidently say after listening to the full album leak, this is Kanye's worst project in his discography. Let alone the abhorrent use of ai on majority of the songs, the new production is COMPLETELY inferior to previous versions of bully as is genuinely atrocious," one fan argued on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. Another wrote: "This is NOT ONLY the worst Ye project. It is one of the worst albums ive heard. Honestly this sounds like Yuno Miles remix of the V1. I feel sorry for Ye, this is awful. Actually I dont feel sorry, what was he thinking?"

Kanye West previously defended the use of A.I. during an interview with Justin Laboy in February 2025. "It's like the next version of sampling," he said at the time. "Like when sampling happened, they hated it."