BULLY - DELUXE – Album by Kanye West

Kanye West has expanded on his BULLY album with a solid deluxe edition, tweaking some original tracks and adding two new ones. The fresh efforts are "OK" with Don Toliver and "MISSION CONTROL," which round out the tracklist at the end. Also, Ye added Ms. Lauryn Hill to "I CAN'T WAIT" following her SoFi Stadium show appearance earlier this year. Unsurprisingly, she fits in very well with a gorgeous chorus rendition. While Kanye West's BULLY deluxe did not arrive exactly on time, fans are very happy to have gotten it later in its promised release date rather than in the morning's wee hours. They were hoping for cuts like "OK" and "MISSION CONTROL" to see the light of day, and Ye delivered.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of BULLY - DELUXE
- KING
- THIS A MUST
- FATHER (feat. Travis Scott)
- ALL THE LOVE (feat. André Troutman)
- PUNCH DRUNK
- WHATEVER WORKS
- MAMA'S FAVORITE (feat. Nine Vicious)
- SISTERS AND BROTHERS
- BULLY (feat. CeeLo Green)
- HIGHS AND LOWS
- I CAN'T WAIT (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill)
- WHITE LINES (feat. André Troutman)
- CIRCLES
- PREACHER MAN
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- DAMN
- LAST BREATH (feat. Peso Pluma)
- THIS ONE HERE
- OK (feat. Don Toliver)
- MISSION CONTROL