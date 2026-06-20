BULLY - DELUXE – Album by Kanye West

Kanye West's "BULLY" deluxe did not arrive exactly on time, but fans are very happy to have gotten it with almost no drama.

Kanye West has expanded on his BULLY album with a solid deluxe edition, tweaking some original tracks and adding two new ones. The fresh efforts are "OK" with Don Toliver and "MISSION CONTROL," which round out the tracklist at the end. Also, Ye added Ms. Lauryn Hill to "I CAN'T WAIT" following her SoFi Stadium show appearance earlier this year. Unsurprisingly, she fits in very well with a gorgeous chorus rendition. While Kanye West's BULLY deluxe did not arrive exactly on time, fans are very happy to have gotten it later in its promised release date rather than in the morning's wee hours. They were hoping for cuts like "OK" and "MISSION CONTROL" to see the light of day, and Ye delivered.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.