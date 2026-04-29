Gordo hinted that Drake is doing something "completely unheard of" with his new album, ICEMAN, in a cryptic post on social media on Tuesday. Without mentioning the Toronto rapper by name, his frequent collaborator seemingly brought up the project on X (formerly Twitter). "What he's [Drake] about to do is completely unheard of in music… like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The world isn’t ready for this…" he wrote.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Gordo's post, with some buying into the hype and others being more hesitant to get their hopes up. "They are very scared of The Boy being able to do something big, which is never unusual of him. They are very scared of The Boy holding the thrown, as he always has before," one user wrote. Another fan joked: "I trust your judgment on music Gordo but pls don’t be saying this if he’s got Sexy Redd and Yeat on that damn album."

When Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

Gordo's post comes as the release date for Drake's ICEMAN is finally approaching. Earlier this month, he unveiled a massive ice block installation at a parking lot in his hometown of Toronto, hinting that the release date was buried inside. The teaser sent fans racing to the location with ice picks, torches, and other tools in an effort to expedite the melting process. Eventually, they found a bag inside containing the date, May 15, 2026.