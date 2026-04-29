Gordo Hints That Drake Will Do Something "Completely Unheard Of" On "ICEMAN"

BY Cole Blake
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Drake recently confirmed that he'll finally be releasing his highly anticipated project, "ICEMAN," next month.

Gordo hinted that Drake is doing something "completely unheard of" with his new album, ICEMAN, in a cryptic post on social media on Tuesday. Without mentioning the Toronto rapper by name, his frequent collaborator seemingly brought up the project on X (formerly Twitter). "What he's [Drake] about to do is completely unheard of in music… like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The world isn’t ready for this…" he wrote.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Gordo's post, with some buying into the hype and others being more hesitant to get their hopes up. "They are very scared of The Boy being able to do something big, which is never unusual of him. They are very scared of The Boy holding the thrown, as he always has before," one user wrote. Another fan joked: "I trust your judgment on music Gordo but pls don’t be saying this if he’s got Sexy Redd and Yeat on that damn album."

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When Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

Gordo's post comes as the release date for Drake's ICEMAN is finally approaching. Earlier this month, he unveiled a massive ice block installation at a parking lot in his hometown of Toronto, hinting that the release date was buried inside. The teaser sent fans racing to the location with ice picks, torches, and other tools in an effort to expedite the melting process. Eventually, they found a bag inside containing the date, May 15, 2026.

While Drake hasn't confirmed a tracklist for the project, he has already released three singles from it. They include "What Did I Miss?," "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. It's very possible Gordo will be contributing to the production, considering his post on X. They've previously worked together on "Sticky," "Rich Baby Daddy," and last year's "GIMME A HUG." On top of the usual hype that surrounds a Drake release, this will be his first solo album since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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