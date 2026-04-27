Drake, regardless of what his haters or Kendrick Lamar fans will argue, is today. One reason why is because he dominates the numbers game year in and year out. Even in the years in which hasn't dropped an album, he's reigns supreme over his competitors on streaming platforms.

For example, while he has an album on the way this year in ICEMAN, it still hasn't dropped it. But even with that being the case, he's still setting records on DSPs like Spotify.

As caught by Complex Music, on April 24, Drizzy set the record for the most streams in one day on the platform for a rapper in 2026. The number you ask? 57.8 million!

That beats out numbers from the likes of J. Cole, Kanye West, Don Toliver, and A$AP Rocky. What all of these MCS have in common is that they all dropped very big records.

Drake is doing this on anticipation alone. However, that's not the only record he's shattering.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

As caught by Bars, The Boy is already at six million Spotify streams across all credits for this year. According to the outlet, he's on a record-breaking pace. It's unclear what the number is, but if he hits it, he will have the best year for a rapper ever.

Overall, it speaks to just how many people, haters or fans alike, are waiting for ICEMAN. The OVO boss has had a lot of important years in his career. However, 2026 may be the most vital as he's coming off his loss against Kendrick Lamar and a drawn-out lawsuit over one of his diss tracks.

Pair that with a lot of people believing he hasn't dropped a really great album since Views and you have what's not only one of his most awaited releases, but maybe a project that could make or break his future album cycles.