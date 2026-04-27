Drake Sets Some Impressive Spotify Records Amid "ICEMAN" Hype

BY Zachary Horvath
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
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Drake hasn't dropped "ICEMAN" yet, but the anticipation alone has him setting some wild Spotify records with weeks to go before it does.

Drake, regardless of what his haters or Kendrick Lamar fans will argue, is still the biggest rapper going today. One reason why is because he dominates the numbers game year in and year out. Even in the years in which hasn't dropped an album, he's reigns supreme over his competitors on streaming platforms.

For example, while he has an album on the way this year in ICEMAN, it still hasn't dropped it. But even with that being the case, he's still setting records on DSPs like Spotify.

As caught by Complex Music, on April 24, Drizzy set the record for the most streams in one day on the platform for a rapper in 2026. The number you ask? 57.8 million!

That beats out numbers from the likes of J. Cole, Kanye West, Don Toliver, and A$AP Rocky. What all of these MCS have in common is that they all dropped very big records.

Drake is doing this on anticipation alone. However, that's not the only record he's shattering.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

As caught by Bars, The Boy is already at six million Spotify streams across all credits for this year. According to the outlet, he's on a record-breaking pace. It's unclear what the number is, but if he hits it, he will have the best year for a rapper ever.

Overall, it speaks to just how many people, haters or fans alike, are waiting for ICEMAN. The OVO boss has had a lot of important years in his career. However, 2026 may be the most vital as he's coming off his loss against Kendrick Lamar and a drawn-out lawsuit over one of his diss tracks.

Pair that with a lot of people believing he hasn't dropped a really great album since Views and you have what's not only one of his most awaited releases, but maybe a project that could make or break his future album cycles.

There's no doubt that Drake can still make hits. But the question is, with the whole world watching, can he deliver a banger project front to back? We will find out that answer on May 15.

Read More: Beyoncé’s "Lemonade" Is 10 Years Old & Still Feels Like A Cultural Reset

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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