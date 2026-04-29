Brands Jump On Drake’s “ICEMAN” Sculpture Trend

BY Caroline Fisher
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Brands Drake Sculpture Trend
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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Earlier this month, Drake put a huge ice sculpture in his hometown of Toronto to promote his upcoming album.

Earlier this month, Drake unveiled a massive ice sculpture in his hometown of Toronto to tease his upcoming album, ICEMAN. The release date was hidden inside the installation and eventually discovered by Twitch streamer Kishka. The long-awaited project is slated for release on May 15.

For obvious reasons, the ice sculpture attracted a lot of attention. Countless fans showed up to it in hopes of catching a glimpse. Local police even had to block it off temporarily because one group took things too far and built a campfire on top of it.

The situation made plenty of headlines, and according to a post by @hotfreestyle on Instagram, people are taking notes. In the days since Drake's viral sculpture was erected, several major brands like Chiquita, Coors Light, Chipotle, Laneige, KFC, and even the NFL’s New York Giants have shared posts featuring their own sculptures inspired by it. Their sculptures don't appear to be real, but it's the thought that counts.

Read More: Meek Mill Can’t Escape His Own Digital Footprint

Drake's ICEMAN Rollout

It looks like Drake isn't just changing the game with his ICEMAN sculpture, either. His frequent collaborator Gordo also recently took to social media to tease what's to come, and he set the bar high. "What he's [Drake] about to do is completely unheard of in music… like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The world isn’t ready for this," he declared. Needless to say, supporters are more eager than ever to hear what Drizzy has up his sleeve.

Drake's ICEMAN rollout has earned some serious praise from his industry peers. During a recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz, for example, Charlamagne Tha God commended him for his efforts.

"Listen, I love it," the internet personality explained at the time. "The reason I love it is because nobody does rollouts anymore. Everybody thinks they're f***ing Beyoncé from ten years ago and they can just drop, drop, drop. Nah, do a motherf***ing rollout."

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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