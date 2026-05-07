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Sneakers
Tracy Morgan Reveals The Extreme Way He Buys Sneakers
Tracy Morgan appeared on Complex's Sneaker Shopping at Flight Club and compared his bulk sneaker-buying habits to shopping at Costco.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 07, 2026