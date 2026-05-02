Ice Block In England Disappoints Fans Hoping For Drake "ICEMAN" Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ice Block England Drake ICEMAN Update
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
When a mysterious block of ice appeared in Bournemouth, England this weekend, many fans though Drake was setting up another "ICEMAN" play.

Drake is clearly influencing a lot of brands and organizations with his ICEMAN rollout. The new album is right around the corner, and fans looking for a new update were distraught when a random ice block's sudden appearance in England hyped them up to no avail.

As caught by UK Rap Daily on Twitter, fans noticed how a structure of ice appeared on the coastal town of Bournemouth, specifically at what looks like a park. Folks also noticed there seemed to be something inside the block of ice. This immediately called Drake's ICEMAN ice structure in Toronto to mind. He hid the project's release date and various other promotional items within the ice, leading to fan frenzy and a lot of impressed excitement.

As such, fans thought we could get a new hint for the LP with this Bournemouth ice block. Perhaps a confirmation of Drizzy's "Which One" collaborator Central Cee being on the record? A tracklist, maybe? Fans had a lot of theories.

But alas, they came to no avail. UK Rap Daily later updated their Twitter followers with the revelation that the ice block melted. Instead of an ICEMAN update, it revealed the new kit sponsor for AFC Bournemouth.

Although this disappointed hardcore OVO listeners, it's still very interesting and heartening for the fanbase to see the rollout have an influential impact. Sure, it was an unfulfilled tease, but there's no bad publicity.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake's ICEMAN comes out on May 15, so brands have plenty of time to get in on the fun as well. Whether it's ice blocks or new typeface formats for social media posts, everyone's loving the hype.

There is also a lot of speculation about potential features on Drake's ICEMAN. The most recent conversation was around The Game, who pulled up to Toronto and had Kendrick Lamar fans calling out his West Coast roots.

As such, it would be a big feature with a lot of conversation. But nothing confirmed at press time, and nothing explicit to link Game's visit to the album. Amid all this speculation and much more, the Toronto superstar has everyone waiting.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Spotted Filming New Music Video As "ICEMAN" Appears Imminent
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage Music Drake Reveals The Release Date For "ICEMAN," But There's A Catch
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake's Concept Art For "ICEMAN" Surfaces After Release Date Reveal
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show Music Who Will Be Featured On Drake's "ICEMAN"?
Comments 0