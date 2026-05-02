Ice Block In England Disappoints Fans Hoping For Drake "ICEMAN" Update

Drake is clearly influencing a lot of brands and organizations with his ICEMAN rollout. The new album is right around the corner, and fans looking for a new update were distraught when a random ice block's sudden appearance in England hyped them up to no avail.

As caught by UK Rap Daily on Twitter, fans noticed how a structure of ice appeared on the coastal town of Bournemouth, specifically at what looks like a park. Folks also noticed there seemed to be something inside the block of ice. This immediately called Drake's ICEMAN ice structure in Toronto to mind. He hid the project's release date and various other promotional items within the ice, leading to fan frenzy and a lot of impressed excitement.

As such, fans thought we could get a new hint for the LP with this Bournemouth ice block. Perhaps a confirmation of Drizzy's "Which One" collaborator Central Cee being on the record? A tracklist, maybe? Fans had a lot of theories.

But alas, they came to no avail. UK Rap Daily later updated their Twitter followers with the revelation that the ice block melted. Instead of an ICEMAN update, it revealed the new kit sponsor for AFC Bournemouth.

Although this disappointed hardcore OVO listeners, it's still very interesting and heartening for the fanbase to see the rollout have an influential impact. Sure, it was an unfulfilled tease, but there's no bad publicity.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake's ICEMAN comes out on May 15, so brands have plenty of time to get in on the fun as well. Whether it's ice blocks or new typeface formats for social media posts, everyone's loving the hype.

There is also a lot of speculation about potential features on Drake's ICEMAN. The most recent conversation was around The Game, who pulled up to Toronto and had Kendrick Lamar fans calling out his West Coast roots.

As such, it would be a big feature with a lot of conversation. But nothing confirmed at press time, and nothing explicit to link Game's visit to the album. Amid all this speculation and much more, the Toronto superstar has everyone waiting.