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Ice Block In England Disappoints Fans Hoping For Drake "ICEMAN" Update
When a mysterious block of ice appeared in Bournemouth, England this weekend, many fans though Drake was setting up another "ICEMAN" play.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 02, 2026