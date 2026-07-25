Graphic Evidence In D4vd Murder Case Forces Spectators To Leave Courtroom

A courtroom emptied as disturbing testimony and crime scene photos were presented during D4vd's preliminary hearing.

As prosecutors continued introducing additional photographs, several people began leaving the courtroom. Earlier this week, members of Celeste's family also exited the hearing after becoming overwhelmed by some of the evidence being presented. The case stems from the 2024 death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez , whose disappearance ended in tragedy after investigators discovered her dismembered remains. Prosecutors allege D4vd was responsible for her death and later attempted to conceal the crime. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, and his defense has denied the allegations.

A preliminary hearing in D4vd's murder case took an emotional turn Friday. This came after prosecutors introduced graphic crime scene photos that proved too disturbing for some people inside the courtroom. TMZ reported that the images were presented as medical examiner Dr. Grant Ho returned to the witness stand to explain the condition of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains. According to testimony, the photographs documented severe decomposition and dismemberment, drawing audible gasps from spectators as they were displayed.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.