Graphic Evidence In D4vd Murder Case Forces Spectators To Leave Courtroom

A preliminary hearing in D4vd's murder case took an emotional turn Friday. This came after prosecutors introduced graphic crime scene photos that proved too disturbing for some people inside the courtroom. TMZ reported that the images were presented as medical examiner Dr. Grant Ho returned to the witness stand to explain the condition of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains. According to testimony, the photographs documented severe decomposition and dismemberment, drawing audible gasps from spectators as they were displayed.
Among the evidence shown were photographs of Celeste's amputated fingers, injuries to her torso, and other images prosecutors used while questioning Ho about the extent of the teenager's wounds. The medical examiner testified that one injury was consistent with a sharp-force wound. Yet, other photographs reflected advanced decomposition, including partial skeletonization and tissue deterioration. Even D4vd reportedly looked away during portions of the presentation.
Read More: D4vd's Preliminary Hearing Opens With Body Camera Footage, Graphic Testimony
A Graphic Scene
As prosecutors continued introducing additional photographs, several people began leaving the courtroom. Earlier this week, members of Celeste's family also exited the hearing after becoming overwhelmed by some of the evidence being presented. The case stems from the 2024 death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose disappearance ended in tragedy after investigators discovered her dismembered remains. Prosecutors allege D4vd was responsible for her death and later attempted to conceal the crime. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, and his defense has denied the allegations.
Friday's proceeding is part of the preliminary hearing, where a judge will decide whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for the case to move forward to trial. Additional testimony is expected before the court determines the next step in the case.