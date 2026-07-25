New Look At Travis Scott's Next Air Force 1 In "Blue Ostrich"

New images just surfaced for the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 "Blue Ostrich." The shoe is set to drop this fall.

Product shots show a light blue upper with ostrich-style texture. White accents cover the laces, midsole, and heel. On-foot photos also leaked from a recent event. Travis was spotted wearing the pair with light wash jeans. That gave fans their first real look outside official photos.

This isn't the first Travis Scott Air Force 1 release. The silhouette has become a regular part of his Nike work. This colorway leans lighter than most past versions. The texture adds a different feel compared to smooth leather styles.

Release details are still limited for now. Nike hasn't confirmed an exact date yet. Past Travis Scott drops have used a pre-order model before. This one will likely follow a similar pattern. That format lets buyers reserve pairs ahead of shipping.

Fans are already comparing this to earlier Cactus Jack releases. Reactions online have been mostly positive so far.

For now, these early photos are building anticipation. More details should surface as fall gets closer. Overall, this release is going to be an exciting one with the hype already building and Travis alsready previewing the pair.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 "Blue Ostrich"

Looking closer at the images, the texture stands out most. The ostrich pattern gives the upper a raised, bumpy look. That differs from the smoother finishes used in past releases. White detailing on the laces keeps the design balanced.

The midsole and outsole also stay clean and simple. On-foot photos show the shoe pairing well with denim. That styling choice matches Travis's usual off-duty look. Nothing about the shape breaks from the standard Air Force 1 build.