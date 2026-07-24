Donald Trump Calls LeBron James "Maybe A Racist" After 76ers Decision

Donald Trump weighed in on LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, reviving their long-running public feud with fresh criticism.

The latest exchange comes at a pivotal moment in James' career. His decision to join the 76ers instantly shifted the NBA and became one of the biggest stories of the offseason. It also reopened a feud that has consistently blurred the line between sports and politics, with Trump once again turning a basketball question into a broader commentary on one of his most prominent critics.

The remarks add another chapter to a public rivalry that has stretched back to Trump's first term in office. James has long been one of the president's most vocal critics, regularly speaking out on issues involving race, voting rights, education, and policing while using his platform to encourage civic engagement. Further, their relationship reached a boiling point in 2017 after Trump withdrew a White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors following their NBA championship. James fired back on social media with one of the defining posts of that era.

"Well, Michael Jordan's a guy that's a friend of mine," Trump said. "Play golf with him. He's a really good guy. And I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump. I don't know. But I only like people that like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way."

A blockbuster NBA free-agent move quickly turned political after Donald Trump was asked for his reaction to LeBron James taking his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers . Rather than focus on what the signing means for the Eastern Conference, the president used the opportunity to reignite his years-long feud with the four-time NBA champion. Trump was asked whether James or Michael Jordan deserves the title of basketball's greatest player. The president made it clear where he stands.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.