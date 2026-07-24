Donald Trump Calls LeBron James "Maybe A Racist" After 76ers Decision

A blockbuster NBA free-agent move quickly turned political after Donald Trump was asked for his reaction to LeBron James taking his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers. Rather than focus on what the signing means for the Eastern Conference, the president used the opportunity to reignite his years-long feud with the four-time NBA champion. Trump was asked whether James or Michael Jordan deserves the title of basketball's greatest player. The president made it clear where he stands.
"Well, Michael Jordan's a guy that's a friend of mine," Trump said. "Play golf with him. He's a really good guy. And I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump. I don't know. But I only like people that like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way."
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Trump Has A Thorn In His Side About LeBron
The remarks add another chapter to a public rivalry that has stretched back to Trump's first term in office. James has long been one of the president's most vocal critics, regularly speaking out on issues involving race, voting rights, education, and policing while using his platform to encourage civic engagement. Further, their relationship reached a boiling point in 2017 after Trump withdrew a White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors following their NBA championship. James fired back on social media with one of the defining posts of that era.
"U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite," he reportedly wrote. "Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"
The latest exchange comes at a pivotal moment in James' career. His decision to join the 76ers instantly shifted the NBA and became one of the biggest stories of the offseason. It also reopened a feud that has consistently blurred the line between sports and politics, with Trump once again turning a basketball question into a broader commentary on one of his most prominent critics.
Watch the clip of Trump below.