LeBron James' Free Agency Decision May Have Just Been Leaked

NBA fans have been waiting patiently to find out where LeBron James is going to play next season. Overall, LeBron is one of the greatest players of all time, and at 41 years old, he will be retiring soon. His next team could very well be his last.

Going into free agency, there were three destinations reportedly on the table. The Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Warriors are an opportunity to play with Steph Curry, the Heat are a reunion, and the Sixers are a championship-caliber roster.

However, it appears as though his decision may have been leaked on YouTube. On the Miami Heat YouTube channel, a live stream scheduled for July 27 popped up, saying "LeBron James Introductory Press Conference." This would mean LeBron would be introduced to the media in Miami next Monday.

LeBron James to Miami?

This live stream was eventually deleted. However, it immediately began making the rounds on social media. One has to wonder if this was just some sort of placeholder in case he signs with the team, or if it is truly a leak, and LeBron is going back to the Heat.

If he does go to Miami, he will get to play alongside guys like Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The rest of the roster still has some work to do. Although LeBron would certainly inject a veteran presence into the roster.

LeBron infamously won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat back in 2012 and 2013. If he were to go back, you'd have to assume he would also be retiring there. Whether or not the team allows him a chance at winning a title remains to be seen.