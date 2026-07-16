Rick Ross Makes His Pitch To LeBron James On Behalf Of The Miami Heat

BY Alexander Cole
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Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross is a big fan of the Miami Heat, and it should come as no surprise that he would prefer to have LeBron James on the roster.

Rick Ross is excited about the Miami Heat this season as they now have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster. This should be enough to bring the franchise back to its glory days. However, there is also a chance of the team getting LeBron James.

During a conversation with TMZ Sports, Ross revealed his pitch to LeBron. He believes the boss move would be LeBron in Miami to finish his career. Why? Because that is where the money is.

"I'm talking from a boss's perspective," Ross said. "The boss move is for LeBron to come to Miami where the most billionaires are at. Because of his brand. You got to feed the other 30 businesses that Bron has created."

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Rick Ross Wants LeBron Back In Miami
Watch full video on TMZ

Rick Ross acknowledged that Cleveland is a great city. However, he thinks Miami is the right spot for James as it goes beyond just basketball.

"Cleveland, I just left Cleveland two days ago. Amazing city. We had an amazing pool party. But it ain't nothing like Miami," Ross said. "This is about business, guys. I know you guys who are still fascinated, who want to see him jump from the free throw line and dunk. No, I want to see him make some of the biggest empires and put his logos on some of those new big buildings downtown in Miami. And do more business with the billionaires that's down there."

We are a couple of weeks into free agency, and it is still unclear what LeBron is going to do. However, it does seem like the Heat are one of his top three destinations.

Check out HNHH's latest live panel, where we discussed Future's "The Real Me," Yung Miami's "Spend Dat," and the album of the year so far.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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