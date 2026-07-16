Rick Ross Makes His Pitch To LeBron James On Behalf Of The Miami Heat

Rick Ross is excited about the Miami Heat this season as they now have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster. This should be enough to bring the franchise back to its glory days. However, there is also a chance of the team getting LeBron James.

During a conversation with TMZ Sports, Ross revealed his pitch to LeBron. He believes the boss move would be LeBron in Miami to finish his career. Why? Because that is where the money is.

"I'm talking from a boss's perspective," Ross said. "The boss move is for LeBron to come to Miami where the most billionaires are at. Because of his brand. You got to feed the other 30 businesses that Bron has created."

Rick Ross Wants LeBron Back In Miami

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Rick Ross acknowledged that Cleveland is a great city. However, he thinks Miami is the right spot for James as it goes beyond just basketball.

"Cleveland, I just left Cleveland two days ago. Amazing city. We had an amazing pool party. But it ain't nothing like Miami," Ross said. "This is about business, guys. I know you guys who are still fascinated, who want to see him jump from the free throw line and dunk. No, I want to see him make some of the biggest empires and put his logos on some of those new big buildings downtown in Miami. And do more business with the billionaires that's down there."

We are a couple of weeks into free agency, and it is still unclear what LeBron is going to do. However, it does seem like the Heat are one of his top three destinations.