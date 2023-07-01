Rick Ross Welcomes Lionel Messi To Miami On Instagram

Rick Ross has been in Miami for less than a month as a full-time resident. But he’s already being a good neighbor. The rapper bought a $37 million mansion on Star Island, where people like Diddy — who gave Ricky Rozay a sweet housewarming present — and Jennifer Lopez, among other famous people. Now, a new neighbor has come to the city of Miami, one who hopes to help Inter Miami become a powerhouse in Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi.

With Messi officially stateside and a giant ceremony held to announce his arrival, it was time for Rick Ross to show some Southern hospitality. He took to his Instagram on Monday to show the international futbol star some love. The rapper recorded a welcome video in front of a Messi billboard. “On behalf of Miami, 305, the whole city,” Rick Ross says in the video, “Leo Messi — we welcome you! The biggest boss, Ricky Rozay, the most beautiful city, the greatest city in the world, we welcome the greatest player for the greatest moments, the greatest memories.”

Rick Ross Is Already A Lionel Messi Fan

“The boss Ricky Rozay, I came out here just to make sure you know the love was genuine,” Rick Ross continues in his message to Messi. “We here, boss!” Safe to say, he’s excited to have the mercurial soccer legend in town. Messi made the move to Miami after his contract with Paris Saint Germain expired. He did not pick up the option to return to the team for a third season. His last major soccer moment was winning the World Cup in Qatar back in December 2022.

As for Rick Ross, he’s loving his time as a Miami resident. He’s getting showered in gifts, enjoying the sunshine, and hitting the studio with other Florida-based rappers. No doubt, he will also see some Inter Miami games with Messi in his number 10 uniform. Ross has not put out much new music lately, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t cooking in the studio. And who knows? There could be a Messi-Ross collaboration in the cards for the two Miami stars.

