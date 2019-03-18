soccer star
- SportsRick Ross Welcomes Lionel Messi To Miami On InstagramRick Ross is being an immaculate Miami neighbor to Lionel Messi.ByJake Lyda2.4K Views
- SportsManchester United Forward Marcus Rashford Signs With Jay Z's Roc Nation SportsManchester United forward Marcus Rashford has inked a deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation SportsByNoah John2.3K Views
- SportsNeymar No Longer Being Investigated For Rape: ReportIt is being reported that there was insufficient evidence.ByAlexander Cole674 Views
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Won't Be Prosecuted For Alleged Las Vegas Rape IncidentProsecutors say there isn't enough evidence to convict him.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Served Lawsuit In Las Vegas Rape CaseThe case has been moved from Nevada to Federal court.ByAlexander Cole2.9K Views
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Launches Hair Transplant Clinic In SpainRonaldo says he'd use the service if he ever needed it. ByAlexander Cole5.7K Views