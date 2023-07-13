Rick Ross is a big spender, and we’d expect absolutely nothing less from the Biggest Boss himself. Many readers probably know that he has a massive estate in Fayetteville, Georgia that he calls “The Promise Land,” and it’s far from the only real estate venture the Maybach Music Group mogul should be proud of. In fact, it seems like he will add one more huge pad to his real estate portfolio soon that traces back to his roots. Moreover, according to TMZ Hip Hop, who apparently spoke to sources directly knowledgable of the acquisition, Ross is currently under contract to purchase a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Miami Beach mansion for about $37 million. It’s specifically located on Star Island, and apparently the rapper has plans to renovate it with some more investments to make it his ideal beachfront destination.

Furthermore, the property (which has been on the market since May) boasts 40,000 square feet, a heated pool, summer kitchen, an all-purpose entertainment room, plaza deck terraces, and dock access. Not only that, but Rick Ross will expectedly close the sale within the next few weeks. This will be the latest celebrity home on Star Island, joining neighbors Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, and Shaquille O’Neal. Now, the Carol City MC can spend some time near home while living just as lavishly as he would anywhere else.

Rick Ross’ New Miami Mansion: Report

TMZ says Rick Ross has a $37 MILLION dollar purchase pending after eyeing a property in Miami 👀 pic.twitter.com/aR6HmPzoVK — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 13, 2023

Of course, Rozay’s flexes are a mainstay of his social media and overall presence as a figure in the rap game. Earlier this week, he showed off a $20 million watch that took over three years to meticulously put together. Sure, many hip-hop aficionados within and outside of the industry have strong taste for wrists, but this seems downright exclusive. Jacob The Jeweler apparently designed Rick Ross’ sleek gold time piece, and it certainly looks as opulent as its backstory and price tag would have you believe.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old recently hosted a wild and jubilant pool party where he took a bit of a nasty spill on the diving board. It made for quite the comical viral moment, which he always capitalizes on and makes sure to engage with. Whether it’s for his singles, albums, features, or his deep pockets, he’s always in heavy rotation when it comes to rap’s larger-than-life personalities. For more news and the latest updates on Rick Ross, stay logged into HNHH.

