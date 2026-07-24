LeBron James Signs With The Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James had the entire NBA world in the palm of his hand as fans were eager to see which team he would sign with. There were numerous options, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Golden State Warriors. However, James has chosen the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers became an attractive option as soon as they traded for Jaylen Brown. Now, they have Brown, Joel Embiid, and even Tyrese Maxey. This is a special roster, and there is a realistic scenario in which James wins an NBA title.

According to his agent, Rich Paul, James is taking a significant pay cut for the final two years of his career. At least, we assume these are his final two years. He signed a two-year deal worth $8 million. It is a modest sum, but the gains to his legacy could be infinite.

LeBron James Trusts The Process

The Philadelphia 76ers arguably have the best starting five in all of basketball. Whether or not they are going to be able to make a deep run still remains to be seen. We still need to see the chemistry.

Joel Embiid is injury-prone and has never made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, with LeBron and Jaylen Brown on the team, there is a good chance that this is the year they get over the hump.