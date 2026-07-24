LeBron James Signs With The Philadelphia 76ers

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
LeBron James is going to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he will play with the likes of Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown.

LeBron James had the entire NBA world in the palm of his hand as fans were eager to see which team he would sign with. There were numerous options, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Golden State Warriors. However, James has chosen the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers became an attractive option as soon as they traded for Jaylen Brown. Now, they have Brown, Joel Embiid, and even Tyrese Maxey. This is a special roster, and there is a realistic scenario in which James wins an NBA title.

According to his agent, Rich Paul, James is taking a significant pay cut for the final two years of his career. At least, we assume these are his final two years. He signed a two-year deal worth $8 million. It is a modest sum, but the gains to his legacy could be infinite.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

LeBron James Trusts The Process

The Philadelphia 76ers arguably have the best starting five in all of basketball. Whether or not they are going to be able to make a deep run still remains to be seen. We still need to see the chemistry.

Joel Embiid is injury-prone and has never made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, with LeBron and Jaylen Brown on the team, there is a good chance that this is the year they get over the hump.

If you are a Sixers fan, today has probably been an incredible day for you. Getting LeBron ensures that this team is box office, night in and night out. It's going to be cool to see a legend in a new jersey, attempting to give a suffering franchise a ring that they deserve.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers Sports LeBron James Is Officially Leaving The Los Angeles Lakers
lebron-james-retirement-possibly-coming-soon-nba-news Sports LeBron James' Wife Savannah Allegedly Wants Him To Retire In The "Next Year Or So"
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Two Sports Jarred Vanderbilt Signs 4-Year Extension With The Lakers
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0