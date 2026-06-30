LeBron James Is Officially Leaving The Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is easily one of the biggest legends in the history of the NBA. He is the league's all-time leading scorer, and he also has four NBA championships to his name.

Since 2018, LeBron has been playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, to varying degrees of success. While he won a championship with the franchise in the bubble during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers have been subjected to numerous first-round exits and failed playoff bids.

At 41 years old, James is not getting any younger. However, he still has a hunger to play NBA basketball. With free agency about to begin, LeBron has made one thing clear: he will no longer be a Laker. According to Shams Charania, James' long-time agent, Rich Paul, has confirmed with the Lakers that LeBron would like to play somewhere else.

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LeBron James Is Going His Own Way

At this time, it is unclear how many years James has left in the tank. However, he could be on the verge of a farewell tour soon, especially if his next contract is only for one season.

Numerous teams are looking to sign James right now. The Golden State Warriors are at the top of that list, as James would be joining Steph Curry. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are also a viable option. The Cavs are LeBron's hometown team, and the franchise that drafted him in 2003. Finishing his career in Cleveland would be the perfect sendoff.

For now, it is unknown how this will affect Bronny James. The Lakers drafted Bronny as a favor to LeBron. Now, the young star in the making will have to figure things out on his own.