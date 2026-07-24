New Photos Just Teased Travis Scott's Next Nike Sneaker

New photos just gave fans a look at Travis Scott's next Nike shoe. This one is the Nike Zoom Vapor 12. The images show the shoe sitting near a keyboard and desk setup.

An emoji hand points toward it in one shot. The photos are blurry and low quality overall. Still, the shape and color come through clearly. The sneaker seems to have a white or possible even a tan colored upper. Dark brown or black accents sit along the laces and side panels, creating a stark contrast.

It looks like a running or training silhouette. That's a shift from Travis's usual basketball focused releases. Fans quickly picked up on the photos once they spread. Sneaker pages reposted the images within hours.

Not much else is confirmed about the shoe yet. No official images or colorway names have dropped. Still, the photos confirm the project is real and moving forward. Travis has stayed busy with Nike projects all year. This adds another release to an already packed lineup.

The timing suggests a launch sometime later this year. Fans will likely see clearer images before then. For now, these early photos are all anyone has. It's enough to keep people talking regardless.

Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Vapor 12

Looking closer at the photos, the shoe sits on a desk setup. A keyboard and speaker are visible in the background. A TV plays in the distance behind the shoe. That casual setting makes the images feel unplanned.

Further, these sneakers weren't part of any official reveal or campaign. The blurry quality makes some details hard to confirm. That being said, the general shape reads as a performance running silhouette. That stands apart from past Travis Scott Nike collaborations.

Most of those leaned toward basketball or lifestyle styles. Fans will likely piece together more details soon. Of course if the pair does release, expect a much bigger release campaign to build up the hype. Until then, this remains the clearest look available.