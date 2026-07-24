New Photos Just Teased Travis Scott's Next Nike Sneaker

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings
Feb 7, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Rapper Travis Scott is seen on the court after an NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

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New leaked photos offer the first look at the Travis Scott Nike Zoom Vapor 12 ahead of its release this year.

New photos just gave fans a look at Travis Scott's next Nike shoe. This one is the Nike Zoom Vapor 12. The images show the shoe sitting near a keyboard and desk setup.

An emoji hand points toward it in one shot. The photos are blurry and low quality overall. Still, the shape and color come through clearly. The sneaker seems to have a white or possible even a tan colored upper. Dark brown or black accents sit along the laces and side panels, creating a stark contrast.

It looks like a running or training silhouette. That's a shift from Travis's usual basketball focused releases. Fans quickly picked up on the photos once they spread. Sneaker pages reposted the images within hours.

Not much else is confirmed about the shoe yet. No official images or colorway names have dropped. Still, the photos confirm the project is real and moving forward. Travis has stayed busy with Nike projects all year. This adds another release to an already packed lineup.

The timing suggests a launch sometime later this year. Fans will likely see clearer images before then. For now, these early photos are all anyone has. It's enough to keep people talking regardless.

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Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Vapor 12

Looking closer at the photos, the shoe sits on a desk setup. A keyboard and speaker are visible in the background. A TV plays in the distance behind the shoe. That casual setting makes the images feel unplanned.

Further, these sneakers weren't part of any official reveal or campaign. The blurry quality makes some details hard to confirm. That being said, the general shape reads as a performance running silhouette. That stands apart from past Travis Scott Nike collaborations.

Most of those leaned toward basketball or lifestyle styles. Fans will likely piece together more details soon. Of course if the pair does release, expect a much bigger release campaign to build up the hype. Until then, this remains the clearest look available.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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