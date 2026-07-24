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New Photos Just Teased Travis Scott's Next Nike Sneaker
New leaked photos offer the first look at the Travis Scott Nike Zoom Vapor 12 ahead of its release this year.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 24, 2026