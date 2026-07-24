Trey Songz Dodges Prison Time For Alleged Fight At New York Club

Trey Songz has always found himself under fire for various misconduct allegations, but he can at least scratch one legal issue off his schedule. According to Billboard, he will not face any prison time after pleading guilty in connection to an alleged fight he got into at a New York City nightclub last year.

A New York court sentenced Songz to one year of conditional discharge for a non-criminal violation entailing second-degree harassment. He allegedly punched a man at the Times Square club DRAMMA, which authorities arrested him for back in December. That arrest also entailed a felony count of criminal mischief. But the Manhattan District Attorney's Office dropped that count, as Trey's lawyer Mitchell Schuster argued other aggressors, not his client, were responsible for destroying over $1,500 worth of hookahs, DJ equipment, and sofas at the hookah lounge Mira.

As for the DRAMMA incident, the singer faced charges of harassment and misdemeanor attempted assault, which he initially pleaded guilty to in April. However, following mental health treatment and his compliance with court-ordered rules, the court allowed him to withdraw the assault plea and only face a non-criminal harassment conviction.

"We are very pleased with this resolution," Songz's attorney reportedly stated. He will not face any jail time or probation, unless he gets into legal trouble within the next year.

Trey Songz Lawsuit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 9: Singer Trey Songz performs during The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 at State Farm Arena on April 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, though, Trey Songz is launching legal battles, not just responding to them. Back in January, he sued the Kansas City Police Department for wrongfully arresting him following an altercation at the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Police dropped their charges against Songz, involving resisting arrest and attacking an officer. But he claimed they "physically assaulted, wrongfully arrested, handcuffed and detained" him before that development.