Trey Songz Dodges Prison Time For Alleged Fight At New York Club

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Trey Songz Dodges Prison Time Alleged Fight New York Club
Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor Trey Songz attends the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
As long as Trey Songz doesn't get into legal trouble in the next year, he will not go to jail for this nightclub incident.

Trey Songz has always found himself under fire for various misconduct allegations, but he can at least scratch one legal issue off his schedule. According to Billboard, he will not face any prison time after pleading guilty in connection to an alleged fight he got into at a New York City nightclub last year.

A New York court sentenced Songz to one year of conditional discharge for a non-criminal violation entailing second-degree harassment. He allegedly punched a man at the Times Square club DRAMMA, which authorities arrested him for back in December. That arrest also entailed a felony count of criminal mischief. But the Manhattan District Attorney's Office dropped that count, as Trey's lawyer Mitchell Schuster argued other aggressors, not his client, were responsible for destroying over $1,500 worth of hookahs, DJ equipment, and sofas at the hookah lounge Mira.

As for the DRAMMA incident, the singer faced charges of harassment and misdemeanor attempted assault, which he initially pleaded guilty to in April. However, following mental health treatment and his compliance with court-ordered rules, the court allowed him to withdraw the assault plea and only face a non-criminal harassment conviction.

"We are very pleased with this resolution," Songz's attorney reportedly stated. He will not face any jail time or probation, unless he gets into legal trouble within the next year.

Read More: Trey Songz’s Arrest History: A Decade Of Legal Trouble

Trey Songz Lawsuit
The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 9: Singer Trey Songz performs during The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 at State Farm Arena on April 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, though, Trey Songz is launching legal battles, not just responding to them. Back in January, he sued the Kansas City Police Department for wrongfully arresting him following an altercation at the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Police dropped their charges against Songz, involving resisting arrest and attacking an officer. But he claimed they "physically assaulted, wrongfully arrested, handcuffed and detained" him before that development.

Trey Songz's controversies continue to follow him, whether they relate to his everyday life or his relationships. Some of these situations spent years in court or are still waiting for a resolution. But when it comes to this alleged New York City fight, it seems like everything smoothed out relatively quickly. We'll see if he has anything to say about the sentence and this ordeal.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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