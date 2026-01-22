Trey Songz Hits Kansas City Police Department With Lawsuit Over 2021 Arrest

BY Caroline Fisher
Trey Songz Kansas City Police Lawsuit
Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor Trey Songz attends the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. David Reginek / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Back in 2021, Trey Songz was arrested at the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Trey Songz has had no shortage of run-ins with the law over the years. Back in 2021, for example, the hitmaker was arrested at the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. TMZ reports that he's now suing the Kansas City Police Department over the ordeal.

Allegedly, he was being heckled in the stands before the situation took a turn for the worse. The heckling allegedly turned into threats, prompting police and security to step in. Trey Songz alleges that upon arrival, police "physically assaulted, wrongfully arrested, handcuffed and detained" him. He was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. Ultimately, the charges were dropped.

In his lawsuit, Trey Songz alleges that he faced physical injuries as a result of his interaction with police and that they used excessive force. He also alleges that he suffered emotional distress, damage to his professional reputation, and financial losses.

Trey Songz Legal Issues
Trey Songz
Jun 26, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Trey Songz throws out the first pitch before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers won 1-0. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's seeking unspecified damages, and at the time of writing, the Kansas City Police Department has yet to respond.

Trey Songz's most recent arrest took place just last month, when he allegedly became “needlessly irate" with an employee of Dramma Night Club who told them they were closing. At an arraignment hearing, he was charged with third-degree assault for the alleged incident. He was also charged with second-degree mischief for an unrelated incident that allegedly happened that same morning.

Prosecutors allege that he damaged roughly $1,500 worth of property at a restaurant and hookah lounge called Mira. This allegedly included hookahs, DJ equipment, sofas, and more. He got out on supervised release and didn't say much about the fiasco outside of the courtroom. “Have a good night, brother,” he told a photographer when asked to comment.

