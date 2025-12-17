Winter Blanco Urges The Public To Believe Trey Songz’s Accusers

Trey Songz has faced various serious allegations over the years. During an episode of Behind The Likes in 2024, for example, Winter Blanco alleged that she was physically assaulted by the performer in 2018.

"He put his hands on me and I never talked about it," she alleged at the time. "This is the first time I’ve ever talked about this publicly, I really don’t give a f*ck anymore. He put his hands on me, scared the f*ck out of me and I never said anything.”

“At the time there were girls settling for like $100,000, $200,000 and I never did it... In 2020, when that girl came out saying that he raped her, I had her lawyer reach out to me… I was like ‘I can’t be a part of it.’ But like, now where I am in my life, I’m tired of letting abusers get away with so much sh*t," she continued. “I was not going to ever talk about it because I was still trying to do music, I was just like, ‘I don’t want this to affect my career.’”

Read More: Trey Songz Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Nightclub Worker

Trey Songz Allegations

Now, she's decided to speak up once again, this time urging the public to believe the accusers who have shared their own alleged experiences with Trey Songz. According to her, where there's smoke, there's fire.

"All I'm doing is waiting for the Netflix documentary. It's coming. The Trey Songz situation is so disheartening to me," she explains in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "Why does it take so many people for y'all to believe women? Why do y'all hate women so bad that everybody got to be lying on this man?"

"Nobody is lying on this man," she alleged. "If anything, more people are too afraid to come forward about this man. This man should not even be able to be out and about on the streets running around, roaming around, like at all."