Winter Blanco Urges The Public To Believe Trey Songz’s Accusers

BY Caroline Fisher 177 Views
Winter Blanco Trey Songz Accusers Music News
SOUTH FULTON, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Trey Songz performs onstage during the Funk Fest on September 27, 2025 in South Fulton, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Winter Blanco previously alleged that Trey Songz physically assaulted her in 2018, and that she was too afraid to come forward.

Trey Songz has faced various serious allegations over the years. During an episode of Behind The Likes in 2024, for example, Winter Blanco alleged that she was physically assaulted by the performer in 2018.

"He put his hands on me and I never talked about it," she alleged at the time. "This is the first time I’ve ever talked about this publicly, I really don’t give a f*ck anymore. He put his hands on me, scared the f*ck out of me and I never said anything.”

“At the time there were girls settling for like $100,000, $200,000 and I never did it... In 2020, when that girl came out saying that he raped her, I had her lawyer reach out to me… I was like ‘I can’t be a part of it.’ But like, now where I am in my life, I’m tired of letting abusers get away with so much sh*t," she continued. “I was not going to ever talk about it because I was still trying to do music, I was just like, ‘I don’t want this to affect my career.’”

Read More: Trey Songz Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Nightclub Worker

Trey Songz Allegations

Now, she's decided to speak up once again, this time urging the public to believe the accusers who have shared their own alleged experiences with Trey Songz. According to her, where there's smoke, there's fire.

"All I'm doing is waiting for the Netflix documentary. It's coming. The Trey Songz situation is so disheartening to me," she explains in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "Why does it take so many people for y'all to believe women? Why do y'all hate women so bad that everybody got to be lying on this man?"

"Nobody is lying on this man," she alleged. "If anything, more people are too afraid to come forward about this man. This man should not even be able to be out and about on the streets running around, roaming around, like at all."

Read More: Trey Songz Reaches Settlement In Sexual Assault Case

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
