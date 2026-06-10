Celina Powell's Rape Allegations Against Trey Songz Resurface On Social Media

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons
Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor Trey Songz attends the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Celina Powell has made multiple allegations against Trey Songz over the years, and now, they are resurfacing online.

Celina Powell has previously made some serious allegations against high-profile artists. Since 2019, she has been making allegations against Trey Songz, many of which have gone viral on social media.

Back in 2019, Powell appeared on No Jumper, where she explained that the artist allegedly raped her. She claimed that he had locked her in a bathroom and eventually forced himself upon her. Powell claims the two were supposed to meet for a consensual encounter. However, when she changed her mind, Trey Songz allegedly acted in a violent manner, and that is when the alleged incident happened.

Throughout the years, these allegations against Songz have persisted. While he has responded and claimed his innocence, Powell continues to talk about the alleged incident on podcasts.

Recently, Powell's initial claims from 2019 resurfaced on social media. Below, you can find the initial story, which was recounted to Adam22.

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Celina Powell Accuses Trey Songz Of Rape

"I followed him to his house ready to get some d*ck, saw bunch of girls at his place, and I wasn’t down no more," she explained. "He locked me in the bathroom. [...] Dropped the charges kept it pushing."

Songz also faced rape allegations from Dylan Gonzalez. He subsequently faced a civil rape case in 2022, although it was eventually dismissed.

Each time these allegations have presented themselves, Trey Songz has reiterated his innocence. Regardless, the resurfacing of Powell's allegations has certainly stirred up conversation online.

This remains a developing story, and we will be sure to keep you informed.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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