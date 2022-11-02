Trey Songz has kept a low profile for most of 2022 since allegations of sexual assault were brought against him earlier this year. Back in February, an unidentified woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against the singer, claiming that he anally raped her at a house party in 2016. The Jane Doe alleged that she had a consensual sexual relationship with Trey before the alleged rape on March 24, 2016.

However, on Monday (October 31), the entire case was dismissed after legal documents showed that the statute of limitations ran out on the allegations. According to TMZ, Trey’s legal team successfully argued the statute of limitations expired long before the woman filed her complaint.

Jane Doe filed her suit against the “Can’t Help But Wait” singer six years after the alleged sexual assault. Although the statute of limitations in California is currently 10 years, that wasn’t made official until 2019. Prior to that, there was a 3 year limitations law.

In July, Jane’s lawyer George Vrabeck, asked the court to dismiss the case, only to refile lawsuit with an additional claim of negligence two days later. Jane Doe’s case wasn’t the only charge brought up against Trey Songz in recent years. Back in April, a woman demanded a $5 million settlement from the father of one, after he allegedly groped her at a party.

Former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez also accused Trey of raping her back in 2013. However, police decided not to pursue charges unless new evidence emerges. In 2018, the Ready singer turned himself in to police after being accused of striking a woman at Hollywood Hills party during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Dylan Gonzalez says she was raped by Trey Songz and will be pursuing her best course of legal action

He spoke about the incident shortly after, tweeting, “For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain. I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support.”

