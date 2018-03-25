domestic assault
- MusicTrey Songz Civil Rape Case Dismissed The statute of limitations reportedly ran out on the allegations. By Lamar Banks
- SportsZac Stacy's Ex-Girlfriend Responds To His Claims That She Staged Assault VideoStacy turned himself in to police in mid-November.By Thomas Galindo
- RelationshipsDaniLeigh Charged With Simple Assault After DaBaby Incident: ReportCharges were filed against DaniLeigh after DaBaby made a domestic assault call. By Aron A.
- CrimeTyga Cooperating With Police After Being Accused Of Assaulting Ex-GF: ReportTyga's ex-girlfriend posted photos of the alleged injuries after accusing the rapper of physically assaulting her. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Reese Charged With Domestic Violence 2 Weeks After Being Shot: ReportPolice were called to respond to a physical altercation between him and his girlfriend. By Madusa S.
- Original ContentNBA Youngboy's Criminal Record: A Brief HistoryA timeline dissecting the rap sensation's history of run-ins with the law.By Isaiah Cane
- RelationshipsFabolous Breaks Silence On Emily B Assault, Apologizes For Not Being His "Best Self""I apologize for coming across in the light I wouldn't want to be represented in."By Chantilly Post
- MusicB2K's Raz B Gets Off In Alleged Domestic Abuse CaseB2K singer Raz B has been released from police custody.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFabolous Reportedly Takes Plea Deal In Case Of Domestic Assault Against Emily BFab accepts a plea deal for his alleged abuse of Emily B.By Milca P.
- MusicKiyomi Leslie Claims Bow Wow Locked Her In Bedroom During Domestic AssaultKiyomi also claims Bow Wow took her phone away. By Chantilly Post
- MusicGeto Boys' Willie D Compares Bow Wow's Domestic Attack To Rihanna's: It "Ain’t Cool"Willie D shares his opinion on Bow Wow & Kiyomi's fight. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFabolous Rejects Plea Deal In Emily B Assault Case: ReportFab's case is now heading to a Grand Jury.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion's Alleged Victim Details Extent Of His Abuse In New InterviewXXXTentacion and his accuser give separate interviews to the Miami New Times.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCuban Doll Issues Statement On Tadoe's Domestic ViolenceCuban Doll speaks out on the violence she has experienced at the hands of Tadoe.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFabolous Shows Emily B Love Despite Domestic Violence CaseFabolous still has love for Emily B.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrey Songz Will Not Be Charged In Domestic Violence Case: ReportTrey Songz is officially off the hook.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKelis Details Abusive Relationship With Nas: "I Had Bruises All Over My Body"Kelis details the highs and lows during her relationship with Nas.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFabolous & Emily B Spotted Together At Coachella: ReportFab and Emily B were spotted wandering through the Coachella crowd over the weekend. By Aron A.
- MusicFabolous Reportedly Requests Delay In Domestic Violence CaseFabolous' court date has reportedly been rescheduled to mid-May.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFabolous Shares Possible Response To Domestic Violence Arrest"2018 tryna break my heart."By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Punches A Woman In Newly-Surfaced VideoA video showing XXXTentacion punching a woman has popped up on the Internet.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Says Trey Songz Domestic Assault Allegations Are A "Money Play"50 Cent weighs in on assualt accusations brought against Trey Songz.By Milca P.