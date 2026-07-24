Kanye West Breaks New Record, Thanks To SoFi Stadium Show

It’s going to take much more than some backlash to cancel Kanye West. Despite every attempt to prevent him from performing across the world, it seems that the scarcity is lending itself to major ticket sales to a point where he’s now breaking records. Kind of crazy how the guy everyone called a Nazi is selling out stadiums, huh?

Per Kurrco, Ye now holds the record for the highest-grossing concert by a rapper in history. This comes after each of his SoFi Stadium concerts grossed $16.3 million. Each of the two concerts sold 74,389 tickets. That alone broke SoFi Stadium’s concert gross record. However, it also made Ye the first rapper to surpass 70K tickets and $16M from one show in the U.S. Regardless of how you feel about him, it’s a pretty extraordinary feat that contextualizes his significance in music and culture, despite his actions and comments.

Ye’s continued to perform across the U.S and the globe over the past few months, and it’s proven to be incredibly successful, even without mass support from the media. In Istanbul, he declared that he had the largest stadium show of all time, drawing in 118K audience members. And with show dates lined up in the U.S. now, it feels like we’ll probably hear more records being broken in the future.

Kanye West's New Certifications

Outside of that, Ye has continued to rack up some impressive feats as of late. Most recently, he became the artist with the most amount of gold and platinum songs. The RIAA just certified 68 records and helped him add another new record to his belt.