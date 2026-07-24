Kanye West Breaks New Record, Thanks To SoFi Stadium Show

BY Aron A.
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NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Ye's SoFi Stadium shows helped him hold the new record for the highest-grossing concert by a rapper.

It’s going to take much more than some backlash to cancel Kanye West. Despite every attempt to prevent him from performing across the world, it seems that the scarcity is lending itself to major ticket sales to a point where he’s now breaking records. Kind of crazy how the guy everyone called a Nazi is selling out stadiums, huh?

Per Kurrco, Ye now holds the record for the highest-grossing concert by a rapper in history. This comes after each of his SoFi Stadium concerts grossed $16.3 million. Each of the two concerts sold 74,389 tickets. That alone broke SoFi Stadium’s concert gross record. However, it also made Ye the first rapper to surpass 70K tickets and $16M from one show in the U.S. Regardless of how you feel about him, it’s a pretty extraordinary feat that contextualizes his significance in music and culture, despite his actions and comments.

Ye’s continued to perform across the U.S and the globe over the past few months, and it’s proven to be incredibly successful, even without mass support from the media. In Istanbul, he declared that he had the largest stadium show of all time, drawing in 118K audience members. And with show dates lined up in the U.S. now, it feels like we’ll probably hear more records being broken in the future.

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Kanye West's New Certifications

Outside of that, Ye has continued to rack up some impressive feats as of late. Most recently, he became the artist with the most amount of gold and platinum songs. The RIAA just certified 68 records and helped him add another new record to his belt.

With the release of Bully earlier this year, fans are wondering what happens next for him. He’s stated that he isn’t working on a new album currently, but fans got a deluxe edition of the album recently. We’ll keep you posted on further updates. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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