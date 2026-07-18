Kanye West Becomes Artist With The Most Songs Certified Gold Or Platinum

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Artist Most Songs Certified Gold Platinum
February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the pre-show ceremonies during the The 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Ye just earned a whopping 68 fresh certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, helping him make history.

Kanye West is still pushing for the next steps of his career, hosting stadium shows around the world and recently dropping his new album BULLY. But even if Ye chose to hang the cape up for good, the strength of his catalog will continue to resonate and keep him in all-time conversations.

Thanks to a fresh batch of a whopping 68 new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, he is now the artist with the most gold or platinum-certified songs in history, according to Rap on Instagram. The previous artist to hold this record was reportedly NBA YoungBoy. These include updated certifications for multi-platinum songs and albums, some first-time platinum records, and a few fresh Gold plaques.

You can check out the full list caught by Bars on IG below, the highest certification of which is "Heartless" going 14 times platinum. Albums-wise, Graduation is now eight times platinum, The College Dropout is six times platinum, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is five times platinum, 808s & Heartbreak is four times platinum... The list goes on.

First-time platinum records include "Spaceship," "Saint Pablo," Jesus Is King, "Dark Fantasy," "Hey Mama," "New Slaves," and "Only One." New gold tracks include "Send It Up," "Say You Will," "Roses," "No Child Left Behind," "Frank's Track," and "Two Words."

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Kanye West's Next Concerts

This historic achievement is something Kanye West will celebrate on the road by bringing these hits to life internationally. Ye's next show is in Spain on July 30, followed by Portugal on August 7, Kazakhstan on August 14, New Orleans on August 28, and Chicago on September 3 and 4. All these announcements have been pretty sudden and individual for each show. So there could be many more concerts and performances to come.

Other MCs got massive RIAA updates this weekend. Amid the success of The Real Me, Future got his own heap of certifications; 53 of them, to be exact.

While commercial metrics certainly aren't everything in hip-hop, Ye and other legends already proved their staying power culturally and artistically. So to see their efforts yield big-buck results is more of an inevitability than anything else.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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