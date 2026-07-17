Kanye West Announces New Concert In Kazakhstan This Summer

Kanye West is fresh off shows in Albania and San Antonio, and he is keeping himself busy with even more massive concerts on the horizon. Most recently, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Ye announced he will perform in Almaty, Kazakhstan (specifically at the Almaty Central Stadium) on August 14.

There are some rumblings on social media that scheduling issues might get in the way here, but nothing confirmed at press time. In any case, it represents another big move for the Chicago superstar around the world, and he has more shows to look forward to this year. He will perform next in Madrid, Spain on July 30 and Portugal on August 7.

Kanye West also has Chicago shows on the docket for September 3 and 4, which will follow a performance in New Orleans on August 28. With how quickly and suddenly these announcements have arrived, we wouldn't be surprised if there are more announcements to come for 2026 and into the next year.

Kanye West's Kazakhstan Show

Tickets for the Kazakhstan show are not available yet as of writing this article, but fans can sign up for access via the Yeezy website. We will see if this one goes as successfully as previous 2026 shows have so far.

Elsewhere, Kanye West showed love to other artists' concerts this year, specifically a very surprising one. Jay-Z recently rocked Yankee Stadium for three nights in a row, and Ye showed love to the stage design and even retweeted a fan's coverage of it.

Of course, this is no indication that their feud is over or that they settled their differences. But it is a promising sign that Ye might be more apologetic and graceful these days concerning his "Big Brother." They both have a lot to hash out... We'll see if hip-hop history takes another turn down the road.