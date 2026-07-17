Kanye West Announces New Concert In Kazakhstan This Summer

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West New Concert Kazakhstan Summer
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Ye is stacking more and more international concert bookings on his plate, despite the controversies and cancelations some of them have faced.

Kanye West is fresh off shows in Albania and San Antonio, and he is keeping himself busy with even more massive concerts on the horizon. Most recently, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Ye announced he will perform in Almaty, Kazakhstan (specifically at the Almaty Central Stadium) on August 14.

There are some rumblings on social media that scheduling issues might get in the way here, but nothing confirmed at press time. In any case, it represents another big move for the Chicago superstar around the world, and he has more shows to look forward to this year. He will perform next in Madrid, Spain on July 30 and Portugal on August 7.

Kanye West also has Chicago shows on the docket for September 3 and 4, which will follow a performance in New Orleans on August 28. With how quickly and suddenly these announcements have arrived, we wouldn't be surprised if there are more announcements to come for 2026 and into the next year.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

Kanye West's Kazakhstan Show

Tickets for the Kazakhstan show are not available yet as of writing this article, but fans can sign up for access via the Yeezy website. We will see if this one goes as successfully as previous 2026 shows have so far.

Elsewhere, Kanye West showed love to other artists' concerts this year, specifically a very surprising one. Jay-Z recently rocked Yankee Stadium for three nights in a row, and Ye showed love to the stage design and even retweeted a fan's coverage of it.

Of course, this is no indication that their feud is over or that they settled their differences. But it is a promising sign that Ye might be more apologetic and graceful these days concerning his "Big Brother." They both have a lot to hash out... We'll see if hip-hop history takes another turn down the road.

But others believe Kanye West should leave Jay-Z behind. In a recent Art Of Dialogue interview, Dame Dash proclaimed Ye is leagues ahead of Hov. While this is always a debate, hosting stadium shows around the world certainly indicates a widely unparalleled level of pull.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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