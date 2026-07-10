Kanye West Is Not Working On A New Album... Yet

Kanye West has been announcing some new concerts this year, and fans wonder if this is part of a larger strategy. Of course, Ye already dropped his new album BULLY and its deluxe version. But it seems like part of the Yeezy fanbase sparked speculation about more new music on the way soon. That's because Kanye himself took to his Twitter page earlier today (Friday, July 10) to clarify he's taking things slow... For now.

"I’m not working on a new album yet …" he wrote simply on the social media platform. This came out of nowhere for many followers, as some of them didn't catch all the speculation about potential future moves.

It seems like an odd message to clarify, but fans will take new Ye updates wherever and whenever they can get them. Maybe this is a misdirect for a surprise drop? It seems unlikely, but artists usually pop out online to show off studio time, not deny new work altogether.

In any case, we will have to wait longer for the next Kanye West album, which is a good thing for some fans. Recent releases have fallen on critical ears for the most part, and there's still a lot of backlash over his bigoted history.

Kanye West In New Orleans

Elsewhere, though, Kanye West has more to handle this year than new music rumors. He recently announced a show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which will take place on August 28 if everything goes according to the current plan.

With a lot of controversy and debate surrounding Ye's 2026 concerts, we're sure this will be part of that larger discussion too. But many of them have gone off without a hitch thus far, so we'll see if this trend continues.