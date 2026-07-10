Kanye West Is Not Working On A New Album... Yet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Not Working On New Album Yet
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; American rapper Kanye West watches action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Ye may have just dropped his "BULLY" album and a deluxe version, but it seems like the Yeezy fanbase is already demanding more.

Kanye West has been announcing some new concerts this year, and fans wonder if this is part of a larger strategy. Of course, Ye already dropped his new album BULLY and its deluxe version. But it seems like part of the Yeezy fanbase sparked speculation about more new music on the way soon. That's because Kanye himself took to his Twitter page earlier today (Friday, July 10) to clarify he's taking things slow... For now.

"I’m not working on a new album yet …" he wrote simply on the social media platform. This came out of nowhere for many followers, as some of them didn't catch all the speculation about potential future moves.

It seems like an odd message to clarify, but fans will take new Ye updates wherever and whenever they can get them. Maybe this is a misdirect for a surprise drop? It seems unlikely, but artists usually pop out online to show off studio time, not deny new work altogether.

In any case, we will have to wait longer for the next Kanye West album, which is a good thing for some fans. Recent releases have fallen on critical ears for the most part, and there's still a lot of backlash over his bigoted history.

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Kanye West In New Orleans

Elsewhere, though, Kanye West has more to handle this year than new music rumors. He recently announced a show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which will take place on August 28 if everything goes according to the current plan.

With a lot of controversy and debate surrounding Ye's 2026 concerts, we're sure this will be part of that larger discussion too. But many of them have gone off without a hitch thus far, so we'll see if this trend continues.

These new shows have not just been a way for Kanye West to show off his new album BULLY, but also to treat fans to his laundry list of hits. Fans have loved the performances so far for the most part, even with all the drama around them. But for the next few concerts, don't expect brand-new material from Ye yet.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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