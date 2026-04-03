A pretty surreal fight was caught on camera on Wednesday night outside of Kanye West's first SoFi Stadium show. Hitting the internet last night thanks to TMZ as caught by Complex, the footage shows a completely naked man fighting with another guy in the street.
Yes, you read that correctly. The person didn't even have socks or shoes on. As you'll see the dude is able to get his clothed opponent to the ground for a brief moment. However, while some punches were thrown, it didn't escalate too much more.
A pedicab driver, along with two other individuals, were able to break things up. It's unclear if the brawl was longer than the video suggests. The clip that's going viral on social media is just under 30 seconds long.
Also, no one knows how this man lost all of his clothing nor if he was in attendance for Kanye West's L.A. concert. Nonetheless, it's still an incredibly wild scene to witness, to say the least. It will be interesting to see if any charges are going to be brought against this person, too.
Depending on how many times someone commits public indecency, the punishments in California vary greatly.
Kanye West SoFi Show
However, what appears to be the worst part about being convicted of this crime is the fact that you must register as a sex offender under California law. That's according to LegalClarity.org.
But on more positive note, Kanye West's first show at SoFi (first in Los Angeles in five years) went really well. There was a hiccup or two with the lighting and such, but it appeared to be a sold-out show on April 1.
It was here that we got to hear his new album Bully live. The rapper's set list kicked off with the first four tracks off of the project before jumping to his hits across his discography.
Kanye is set to perform for the second and final time at SoFi Stadium tonight.