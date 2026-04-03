Completely Naked Man Gets Into Brawl Outside Of Kanye West Concert

BY Zachary Horvath
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February 13, 2005; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Little is known about the naked man in question, including if he was at Kanye West's show. But it's a pretty wild scene nonetheless.

A pretty surreal fight was caught on camera on Wednesday night outside of Kanye West's first SoFi Stadium show. Hitting the internet last night thanks to TMZ as caught by Complex, the footage shows a completely naked man fighting with another guy in the street.

Yes, you read that correctly. The person didn't even have socks or shoes on. As you'll see the dude is able to get his clothed opponent to the ground for a brief moment. However, while some punches were thrown, it didn't escalate too much more.

A pedicab driver, along with two other individuals, were able to break things up. It's unclear if the brawl was longer than the video suggests. The clip that's going viral on social media is just under 30 seconds long.

Also, no one knows how this man lost all of his clothing nor if he was in attendance for Kanye West's L.A. concert. Nonetheless, it's still an incredibly wild scene to witness, to say the least. It will be interesting to see if any charges are going to be brought against this person, too.

Depending on how many times someone commits public indecency, the punishments in California vary greatly.

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Kanye West SoFi Show

However, what appears to be the worst part about being convicted of this crime is the fact that you must register as a sex offender under California law. That's according to LegalClarity.org.

But on more positive note, Kanye West's first show at SoFi (first in Los Angeles in five years) went really well. There was a hiccup or two with the lighting and such, but it appeared to be a sold-out show on April 1.

It was here that we got to hear his new album Bully live. The rapper's set list kicked off with the first four tracks off of the project before jumping to his hits across his discography.

Kanye is set to perform for the second and final time at SoFi Stadium tonight.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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