Kanye West SoFi Stadium
- Viral Completely Naked Man Gets Into Brawl Outside Of Kanye West Concert Little is known about the naked man in question, including if he was at Kanye West's show. But it's a pretty wild scene nonetheless. By Zachary Horvath
- Music Kanye West Halts SoFi Show Multiple Times Over Lighting Issues Kanye West's first show at SoFi Stadium experienced some hiccups last night that will probably not happen tomorrow night. By Zachary Horvath
- Music Kanye West Delivers Epic Setlist During Night One Of His SoFi Stadium Series Kanye West performed in front of a packed house at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, and fans were treated to an all-time great setlist. By Alexander Cole