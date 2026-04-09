Erykah Badu Shuts Down When Asked About Kanye West's SoFi Show

BY Zachary Horvath
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Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Singer and entertainer Erykah Badu after the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj via Imagn Images Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Kanye West in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas via Imagn Images
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Erykah Badu was one of many celebrities to see Kanye West at SoFi Stadium last week, but she's not interested in any discussions around him.

Kanye West's path to redemption took a big hit earlier this week. Right now, it seems he's nearly back to square one in regard to truly winning back the public. As a result, popular figures appear to be avoiding talking about him as a precautionary measure.

That's at least what we are to assume after Erykah Badu completely shut down after TMZ asked about him. After her night at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2026 Awards, the outlet stopped her for what became a really short interview.

She was fine for one question about the show before refusing to answer their next one about Kanye West's show at SoFi Stadium last week. Badu wasn't rude about it, but you'll see on their website that she didn't want to go down what could have been a rabbit hole.

It's worth noting that Badu has shown admiration for Ye in the past, though. The neo-soul singer called him "beautiful and kind" after conversing at London Fashion Week in 2022.

While it remains unclear why she really didn't want to discuss him at all after having fun at the show, we can't help but speculate that recent events are factoring in.

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Kanye West Banned From The UK

Of course, we are referring to UK officials banning Kanye West from entering their country. This occurred days after the Chicago native was booked by Wireless to be their headliner for all three nights of their festival this July.

The decision was immediately met with criticism from the UK's prime minister, Keir Starmer. "It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism. Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe."

Major sponsors for the event, including Wireless's main contributor, Pepsi, started to back out as well. All in all, there was too much pushback to not cancel the festival. As a result, Wireless was shut down for this year too.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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