PayPal Pulls Out Of Wireless Festival Over Kanye West Booking

BY Caroline Fisher
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PayPal Wireless Festival Kanye West
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Kanye West is set to headline all three days of London's Wireless Festival this July, and some sponsors aren't happy about it.

Kanye West has gotten wrapped up in his fair share of controversy over the years. These days, however, that's not preventing him from booking shows. Last month, it was announced that the Grammy winner will headline all three days of London's Wireless Festival this July.

This news earned mixed reactions from the public. The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, even recently shared his thoughts on it. He made it clear that he can't get behind Ye headlining the fest, considering all of his past bigotries.

"It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism," Starmer told The Sun. "Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe."

Read More: Kanye West Announces "Bully" Deluxe Via Gamma & Counters First Week Sales

Kanye West Wireless Festival Controversy
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Matt Detrich / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brands also decided to distance themselves from Wireless Festival shortly after Ye's headlining role was announced. This includes Pepsi and Rockstar Energy, which withdrew sponsorships, and Diageo. Now, yet another brand has opted to cut ties with the festival due to Ye's involvement. According to ITV News, PayPal will no longer be featured on any promotional branding for the event.

News of all the backlash over Ye headlining Wireless Festival comes shortly after the release of his new album, BULLY. The project reportedly moved 152K album-equivalent units in its first week and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Ye also performed at SoFi Stadium two nights in a row last week. Reportedly, he earned a staggering $33 million for the performances. It broke some records, too, including most tickets sold and the highest-grossing show at the Los Angeles area venue.

Read More: Kanye West's "Bully" First Week Sales Are Officially In, And They Are Divisive

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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