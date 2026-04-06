PayPal Pulls Out Of Wireless Festival Over Kanye West Booking

Kanye West has gotten wrapped up in his fair share of controversy over the years. These days, however, that's not preventing him from booking shows. Last month, it was announced that the Grammy winner will headline all three days of London's Wireless Festival this July.

This news earned mixed reactions from the public. The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, even recently shared his thoughts on it. He made it clear that he can't get behind Ye headlining the fest, considering all of his past bigotries.

"It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism," Starmer told The Sun. "Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe."

Kanye West Wireless Festival Controversy

Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Matt Detrich / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brands also decided to distance themselves from Wireless Festival shortly after Ye's headlining role was announced. This includes Pepsi and Rockstar Energy, which withdrew sponsorships, and Diageo. Now, yet another brand has opted to cut ties with the festival due to Ye's involvement. According to ITV News, PayPal will no longer be featured on any promotional branding for the event.

News of all the backlash over Ye headlining Wireless Festival comes shortly after the release of his new album, BULLY. The project reportedly moved 152K album-equivalent units in its first week and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.