Kanye West Shares Clip Praising His Comeback With Antisemitic Stereotypes

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Shares Clip Praising Comeback Antisemitic Stereotypes
Jun 11, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artist Kanye West arrives prior to game four of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Kanye West shared a clip of Ray Daniels praising his SoFi Stadium shows and speaking on the backlash to Ye's antisemitism.

Kanye West has been facing a lot of concert cancelations, show postponements, and travel bans following the release of his new album BULLY. He still has some stadium shows to follow his recent Los Angeles concerts, but the backlash to his antisemitic remarks and other controversies continues to grow despite his recent apology. However, Kanye might have made things harder for himself by sharing a clip praising his comeback that features antisemitic stereotypes.

Specifically, the clip comes from Ray Daniels on the TFU Podcast. The music executive talked about Ye being able to sell out shows despite controversies and pushback from "the system," praising his connection with fans and referencing the apology as a significant step towards commercial and cultural viability.

"In the midst of him being canceled, he sold 70,000 tickets in L.A.," Daniels remarked. "Everybody that tried to cancel him, all those guys that run Morgan Stanley, run this bank, totally don't want your money, their kids were in the stadium... They are a system that's against him. Everybody hates the system. The system lined up against this man, and you can't beat him 'cause he got the people... I love him, I love it. This comeback is so satisfying... I love everything about it... Every other label said they don't want to touch him... Y'all tried to kill me and all y'all paid to see me stand right back on top of the f***ing world... Ego would tell you, 'I'm not going to say sorry'... Write the letter. Let's get it over with... He also has mental issues that we publicly know, but we still punish him... Why can't we leave him alone when he's going off?"

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

Kanye West's Apology

According to Complex, Ye reposted this clip on his Instagram Story earlier this weekend. Ray Daniels' remarks about banks approach antisemitic stereotypes about Jewish people controlling banks and other institutions.

Kanye West continues to apologize for his antisemitism. "After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice," he recently tweeted. "I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine, but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe."

But rhetoric like this Daniels clip, and sharing it, might complicate the Chicago artist's re-entry into public favor. We will see what the next developments are and what comes of Ye's politically jeopardized stadium concert run.

Read More: Ye’s "Bully" Arrives Amid Kanye West Praise & Fatigue

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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