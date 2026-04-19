Kanye West Shares Clip Praising His Comeback With Antisemitic Stereotypes

Kanye West has been facing a lot of concert cancelations, show postponements, and travel bans following the release of his new album BULLY. He still has some stadium shows to follow his recent Los Angeles concerts, but the backlash to his antisemitic remarks and other controversies continues to grow despite his recent apology. However, Kanye might have made things harder for himself by sharing a clip praising his comeback that features antisemitic stereotypes.

Specifically, the clip comes from Ray Daniels on the TFU Podcast. The music executive talked about Ye being able to sell out shows despite controversies and pushback from "the system," praising his connection with fans and referencing the apology as a significant step towards commercial and cultural viability.

"In the midst of him being canceled, he sold 70,000 tickets in L.A.," Daniels remarked. "Everybody that tried to cancel him, all those guys that run Morgan Stanley, run this bank, totally don't want your money, their kids were in the stadium... They are a system that's against him. Everybody hates the system. The system lined up against this man, and you can't beat him 'cause he got the people... I love him, I love it. This comeback is so satisfying... I love everything about it... Every other label said they don't want to touch him... Y'all tried to kill me and all y'all paid to see me stand right back on top of the f***ing world... Ego would tell you, 'I'm not going to say sorry'... Write the letter. Let's get it over with... He also has mental issues that we publicly know, but we still punish him... Why can't we leave him alone when he's going off?"

Kanye West's Apology

According to Complex, Ye reposted this clip on his Instagram Story earlier this weekend. Ray Daniels' remarks about banks approach antisemitic stereotypes about Jewish people controlling banks and other institutions.

Kanye West continues to apologize for his antisemitism. "After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice," he recently tweeted. "I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine, but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe."