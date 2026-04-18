Kanye West's Switzerland Concert Canceled By Soccer Club

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is dealing with a lot of ups and downs following the release of his new album BULLY. While hardcore fans seemed pleased with the project, many folks continue to condemn his various performances all over the world, whether they already happened or were on the schedule. Following other concert cancelations, show postponements, and travel bans, Switzerland and specifically its soccer club FC Basel are the latest to pull the plug on a Kanye performance.

According to Reuters, the club made the announcement about canceling the June show today (Saturday, April 18) as event coordinators for the St. Jakob-Park venue. "FCB received an enquiry and considered it," the statement reportedly read. "However, after thorough review, we have decided ​not to proceed with the project, as ​we cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform ‌for ⁠the artist in question within this context."

"In principle, FC Basel is very keen to make greater use of St. Jakob-Park for concerts and events in the future, and we consider such enquiries carefully," a spokesperson for the club reportedly told The Athletic. As for the "values" the statement referred to, this is over Kanye West's antisemitic rhetoric and backlash to it.

Kanye West's 2026 Concerts

Ye still has concerts scheduled this year in Turkey, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, India, and Portugal, according to his website. In fact, more specifically, Kanye West's Netherlands show recently got an update. The city of Arnhem's mayor Ahmed Marcouch spoke on hosting two shows there, positing that there might not be a legal basis to deny him his performances despite his "disgusting" remarks.

With all this in mind, it seems like there's more and more pressure for venues and organizers overseas to retract their bookings. This follows the Yeezy mogul's sold-out shows in Los Angeles earlier this month. As such, there's still a big disconnect when it comes to landing on a common response to his behavior.