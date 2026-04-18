Kanye West's Switzerland Concert Canceled By Soccer Club

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Switzerland Concert Canceled Soccer Club
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; American rapper Kanye West watches action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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This follows Kanye West's other concert cancelations, show postponements, and travel bans in the United Kingdom, France, and Poland.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is dealing with a lot of ups and downs following the release of his new album BULLY. While hardcore fans seemed pleased with the project, many folks continue to condemn his various performances all over the world, whether they already happened or were on the schedule. Following other concert cancelations, show postponements, and travel bans, Switzerland and specifically its soccer club FC Basel are the latest to pull the plug on a Kanye performance.

According to Reuters, the club made the announcement about canceling the June show today (Saturday, April 18) as event coordinators for the St. Jakob-Park venue. "FCB received an enquiry and considered it," the statement reportedly read. "However, after thorough review, we have decided ​not to proceed with the project, as ​we cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform ‌for ⁠the artist in question within this context."

"In principle, FC Basel is very keen to make greater use of St. Jakob-Park for concerts and events in the future, and we consider such enquiries carefully," a spokesperson for the club reportedly told The Athletic. As for the "values" the statement referred to, this is over Kanye West's antisemitic rhetoric and backlash to it.

Read More: Ye’s "Bully" Arrives Amid Kanye West Praise & Fatigue

Kanye West's 2026 Concerts

Ye still has concerts scheduled this year in Turkey, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, India, and Portugal, according to his website. In fact, more specifically, Kanye West's Netherlands show recently got an update. The city of Arnhem's mayor Ahmed Marcouch spoke on hosting two shows there, positing that there might not be a legal basis to deny him his performances despite his "disgusting" remarks.

With all this in mind, it seems like there's more and more pressure for venues and organizers overseas to retract their bookings. This follows the Yeezy mogul's sold-out shows in Los Angeles earlier this month. As such, there's still a big disconnect when it comes to landing on a common response to his behavior.

Still, we will see what happens with those other performances soon while the discourse evolves. There's a clear line between redemption and accountability, and we will see if future developments impact Ye's cultural staying power.

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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