switzerland
- MusicDJ Paul Narrowly Escapes Another Close Call Car Accident In SwitzerlandThis is his second near-fatal car accident in one year.By Tallie Spencer
- Music VideosTyler, The Creator Keeps The Visuals Coming With "HOT WIND BLOWS"In his latest music video, the Californian takes us overseas to beautiful Switzerland.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Taken Out Of Portugal Starting LineupPortugal still came through with a 6-1 victory.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Kicks Fan For Interrupting His Performance Of "The Box": WatchFetty Wap was also recently caught on camera hitting a fan who seemingly disrespected him.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPlayboi Carti Hugs Fan After Pulling Security Guards Off Of Him: WatchPlayboi Carti is a man of the people.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyCreating Bitcoin Uses As Much Energy As The Whole Of Switzerland In A YearResearchers still say its impact on the environment is currently insignificant. By hnhh
- SocietyScientists Says Swiss Cheese Ages Better When Exposure To "A Tribe Called Quest"The myth-busters in Switzerland are working overtime.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Photography Exhibit Begins In SwitzerlandThere's an entire room full of Kanye photos and it's a little creepy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTina Turner Says Loneliness Was The Reason For Her Son's Suicide"I think I'm sensing that he's in a good place. I really do."By Chantilly Post
- SportsNeymar Cusses Out Costa Rican Player's Mom During World Cup WinBrazil 2-0 Costa Rica.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "?" Is Number One In Multiple CountriesXXXTENTACION's taking over the world with his latest album.By Aron A.