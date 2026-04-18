Dutch Mayor Questions Legal Basis For Potentially Canceling Kanye West Shows

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dutch Mayor Legal Basis Canceling Kanye West Shows
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West is scheduled to perform in the Netherlands on June 6 and June 8 of this year. This follows much controversy about Ye's concerts.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is dealing with a lot of turbulence amid his new album BULLY. Mainly, that's because of the canceled, postponed, and ban-affected concerts he sought to host in or around Europe, namely in the United Kingdom, Poland, and France. But Kanye has other shows to look forward to. These include two in the Netherlands on June 6 and June 8 at Arnhem's Gelredome Stadium. As reported by Billboard, the city's mayor Ahmed Marcouch spoke on potentially banning him and why it doesn't seem likely.

There's reportedly public and parliament pressure to cancel the shows or ban the Chicago artist from entering the Netherlands. While the mayor called Ye's past antisemitism rhetoric "disgusting," he said there might not be legal basis to ban Kanye West or cancel his shows.

"Members of Parliament have the power to make laws. So instead of constantly posting all kinds of messages on X, they can also limit behavior they deem undesirable by law," Marcouch reportedly told NRC. "Within the framework of the law, the mayor should not pass judgment on the content of a cultural activity. That concerns freedom of expression. What I can look at are the permit applications for the two concerts. They are currently being processed as we speak. This concerns, among other things, safety and public order. If the organization meets the requirements of the permit, then we simply have to grant that permit."

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

Kanye West Concerts
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA. Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Gijsbertus van den Brink, reportedly said there's "no legal basis" to ban Kanye for his previous remarks, according to RTL News. "Based on what is currently known to me, I have no indication that an entry ban may apply to this," he reportedly added.

Mayor Marcouch added: "Making racist and antisemitic statements is already a punishable offense. But he has to make them first. Now it concerns someone who did something in the past and, for that reason, would not be allowed to come to the Netherlands. Regarding that, the Minister rightly said, ‘There is no legal basis for that'... I observe that Members of Parliament want something and call upon the Minister to do something. While the Minister says, ‘I have no legal basis to deny that man entry.’ If the Minister comes to that conclusion after all the indignation and calls from the House, then you shouldn’t start shouting again that someone is not allowed to come.

"Then you have to create a legal basis so that the Minister can do those kinds of things," he continued. "I am also pleased that in our constitutional state, as a citizen, you are not dependent on the arbitrariness of a mayor or any other authority. That the law prevails."

Kanye West also has upcoming shows scheduled in Istanbul, India, Spain, Portugal, and Italy this year. We will see what the Netherlands decide here.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert
News Authentic
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
Comments 0