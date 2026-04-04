Kanye West Fans Are Calling His Second SoFi Show The Greatest Concert Ever

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Fans Second SoFi Show Greatest Concert Ever
May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Not everyone loved Kanye West's recent shows, but hardcore Ye fans couldn't be happier with how they turned out.

Kanye West recently released his new album Bully after a bunch of delays, and he celebrated with two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium this week. Last night (Friday, April 3), Ye captivated fans with his second concert in Los Angeles this year, with some die-hards calling it the greatest live performance ever.

Of course, this type of hyperbole is par the course for the Kanye fandom, but the massive setlist certainly indicates that scale. In addition to new cuts and live debuts, he performed some of his biggest hits ever along with cuts like "Wolves" and "Believe What I Say" that he hadn't performed in years.

However, not everyone was a fan of Ye's shows. Technical issues and delays plagued the performances, and some continue to criticize his status in spite of his bigotries. As such, a lot of debate continues to build on social media. But there's a lot of praise, too.

"This will go down as one of the greatest live shows in history," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Ending it in the best way possible way, 12 minutes of Runaway. 45 perfect songs, thank you Ye."

Read More: Ye’s "Bully" Arrives Amid Kanye West Praise & Fatigue

Lauryn Hill At Kanye West's Concert

Kanye West also brought out multiple special guests during this second SoFi Stadium show. His daughter North West came out to perform a few songs, and CeeLo Green and Andre Troutman were in the mix for some Bully tracks (the latter was all over production and voice-box duties for other songs).

But one of the biggest names to come out for a performance was Travis Scott, who performed the Bully collab "FATHER" with Ye and his track "FE!N." Most notably, Lauryn Hill came out to perform "The Mystery Of Iniquity," "Doo Wop (That Thing)," and the Kanye tracks "All Falls Down" and "Believe What I Say" that sample those cuts, respectively. She also performed "Lost Ones" and brought out her sons Zion and YG Marley to sing their records.

Fan Reactions

With all this in mind, fans had a lot to talk about with this show. It seems like most die-hards are satisfied, even if there's still a lot of criticism to unpack.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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