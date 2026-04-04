Kanye West Fans Are Calling His Second SoFi Show The Greatest Concert Ever

Kanye West recently released his new album Bully after a bunch of delays, and he celebrated with two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium this week. Last night (Friday, April 3), Ye captivated fans with his second concert in Los Angeles this year, with some die-hards calling it the greatest live performance ever.

Of course, this type of hyperbole is par the course for the Kanye fandom, but the massive setlist certainly indicates that scale. In addition to new cuts and live debuts, he performed some of his biggest hits ever along with cuts like "Wolves" and "Believe What I Say" that he hadn't performed in years.

However, not everyone was a fan of Ye's shows. Technical issues and delays plagued the performances, and some continue to criticize his status in spite of his bigotries. As such, a lot of debate continues to build on social media. But there's a lot of praise, too.

"This will go down as one of the greatest live shows in history," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Ending it in the best way possible way, 12 minutes of Runaway. 45 perfect songs, thank you Ye."

Lauryn Hill At Kanye West's Concert

Kanye West also brought out multiple special guests during this second SoFi Stadium show. His daughter North West came out to perform a few songs, and CeeLo Green and Andre Troutman were in the mix for some Bully tracks (the latter was all over production and voice-box duties for other songs).

But one of the biggest names to come out for a performance was Travis Scott, who performed the Bully collab "FATHER" with Ye and his track "FE!N." Most notably, Lauryn Hill came out to perform "The Mystery Of Iniquity," "Doo Wop (That Thing)," and the Kanye tracks "All Falls Down" and "Believe What I Say" that sample those cuts, respectively. She also performed "Lost Ones" and brought out her sons Zion and YG Marley to sing their records.

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