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blue ostrich
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Sneakers
New Look At Travis Scott's Next Air Force 1 In "Blue Ostrich"
New images give fans an early look at the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 "Blue Ostrich" ahead of its fall release.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 24, 2026