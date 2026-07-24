Air Jordan 1 High OG “Royal” Receives Retailer Images

BY Ben Atkinson
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New retailer images confirm the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" is set to release this October, bringing back a fan favorite.

New retailer images just surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal." The shoe is set to return in October 10th per Sneaker Bar Detroit. Official photos show the familiar black and blue colorway.

Black leather covers most of the upper. Blue overlays wrap the toe, swoosh, and heel. A white midsole and blue outsole finish the look. Also, this colorway first released back in the 1980s. It's one of the original color schemes tied to the Jordan 1.

Retailer images usually confirm a release is locked in. That makes this drop feel official now. Fans have wanted this pair back for a while. Also past releases have sold out quickly in similar colorways. The black and blue combo remains one of the most requested.

Seeing clean product shots adds real anticipation. Leaked photos can feel uncertain, but these look final. The tongue tag and Nike Air branding appear unchanged. Wing logos sit on the ankle as expected. Nothing about the design looks altered from past versions.

That consistency will definitely please some of the longtime fans. October is just far enough away for people to prepare, but this release is going to be big regardless. For now, this release is one of the bigger stories heading into fall.

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Air Jordan 1 High OG “Royal”

Looking closer at the images, the color separation looks crisp. Black and blue panels meet cleanly across the upper. The perforated toe box keeps the classic sneaker detail intact.

Stitching on the swoosh looks sharp in the photos. Further, heel tabs show the usual wing logo in matching blue. The white midsole contrasts well against both colors. A blue outsole ties everything together at the bottom. Retailer shots also include a clean side profile view. That angle shows the shape holds true to past releases.

Nothing here suggests any design changes were made. The consistency should reassure fans hoping for an accurate retro. Overall, October’s release keeps the classic pairing in steady rotation.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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