Air Jordan 1 High OG “Royal” Receives Retailer Images

New retailer images just surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal." The shoe is set to return in October 10th per Sneaker Bar Detroit. Official photos show the familiar black and blue colorway.

Black leather covers most of the upper. Blue overlays wrap the toe, swoosh, and heel. A white midsole and blue outsole finish the look. Also, this colorway first released back in the 1980s. It's one of the original color schemes tied to the Jordan 1.

Retailer images usually confirm a release is locked in. That makes this drop feel official now. Fans have wanted this pair back for a while. Also past releases have sold out quickly in similar colorways. The black and blue combo remains one of the most requested.

Seeing clean product shots adds real anticipation. Leaked photos can feel uncertain, but these look final. The tongue tag and Nike Air branding appear unchanged. Wing logos sit on the ankle as expected. Nothing about the design looks altered from past versions.

That consistency will definitely please some of the longtime fans. October is just far enough away for people to prepare, but this release is going to be big regardless. For now, this release is one of the bigger stories heading into fall.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Royal”

Looking closer at the images, the color separation looks crisp. Black and blue panels meet cleanly across the upper. The perforated toe box keeps the classic sneaker detail intact.

Stitching on the swoosh looks sharp in the photos. Further, heel tabs show the usual wing logo in matching blue. The white midsole contrasts well against both colors. A blue outsole ties everything together at the bottom. Retailer shots also include a clean side profile view. That angle shows the shape holds true to past releases.

Nothing here suggests any design changes were made. The consistency should reassure fans hoping for an accurate retro. Overall, October’s release keeps the classic pairing in steady rotation.