DJ Akademiks Reacts To Brittany Renner Putting Him On Blast

DJ Akademiks recently criticized Brittany Renner for turning to religion amid a lot of romantic turbulence. She went off on her previous partners during a recent Kick livestream, and made sure to send some shots Ak's way as well for claiming she "fell off." After Renner claimed Akademiks has always wanted to be with her, he resorted to multiple methods to clap back at this assumption.

He took to Twitter to respond to the full clip of the model dissing him, explaining his core criticism. "All cuz I said she 34," the commentator wrote. "Left her $100 mil n***a & allowed herself to get used & played w by n***as worth way less who punished her 4 her past… 1 had her turn mooslim other had her get baptized. They both left in less than a year . Now she financially rebuilding. We still love u Brittany."

Also, he spoke on his livestream about this debacle, as caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter. DJ Akademiks claimed Brittany Renner crossed a line by claiming he was secretly in love with her, recalling their friendship history from their time on his Off The Record podcast.

"I've always been nice to her," he remarked. "I've never even done anything remotely close to making Brittany or anybody feel like I was in love with her [or] I wanted to f**k her... I even tried to speak on her behalf when I made the introduction to Spotify. Never tried to f**k Brittany, never. And that offended me... It's just a really rudimentary, elementary attack at a guy..."

Brittany Renner's Dating History

For those unaware, Brittany Renner's dating history and life changes have been at the top of folks' minds on the timeline these days. She went off on coparent PJ Washington for allegedly being a deadbeat. Also during this livestream, the reality television star said Kevin Gates is still hung up over her regarding their short-lived marriage.