DJ Akademiks Reacts To Brittany Renner Putting Him On Blast

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Reacts Brittany Renner On Blast
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
After DJ Akademiks claimed Brittany Renner "fell off" amid romantic turbulence, she claimed he's always wanted to be with her.

DJ Akademiks recently criticized Brittany Renner for turning to religion amid a lot of romantic turbulence. She went off on her previous partners during a recent Kick livestream, and made sure to send some shots Ak's way as well for claiming she "fell off." After Renner claimed Akademiks has always wanted to be with her, he resorted to multiple methods to clap back at this assumption.

He took to Twitter to respond to the full clip of the model dissing him, explaining his core criticism. "All cuz I said she 34," the commentator wrote. "Left her $100 mil n***a & allowed herself to get used & played w by n***as worth way less who punished her 4 her past… 1 had her turn mooslim other had her get baptized. They both left in less than a year . Now she financially rebuilding. We still love u Brittany."

Also, he spoke on his livestream about this debacle, as caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter. DJ Akademiks claimed Brittany Renner crossed a line by claiming he was secretly in love with her, recalling their friendship history from their time on his Off The Record podcast.

"I've always been nice to her," he remarked. "I've never even done anything remotely close to making Brittany or anybody feel like I was in love with her [or] I wanted to f**k her... I even tried to speak on her behalf when I made the introduction to Spotify. Never tried to f**k Brittany, never. And that offended me... It's just a really rudimentary, elementary attack at a guy..."

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

Brittany Renner's Dating History

For those unaware, Brittany Renner's dating history and life changes have been at the top of folks' minds on the timeline these days. She went off on coparent PJ Washington for allegedly being a deadbeat. Also during this livestream, the reality television star said Kevin Gates is still hung up over her regarding their short-lived marriage.

In the past, DJ Akademiks and Brittany Renner were podcasting colleagues. This makes their current rift all the more unfortunate. We will see if this saga continues or if both individuals instead focus on bigger things on their plates.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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