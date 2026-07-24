Brittany Renner Goes On Fiery Rant Against PJ Washington & Kevin Gates

Brittany Renner's recent life changes sadly haven't made her conflicts with her former partners get any easier. After going off on PJ Washington a few months ago, she targeted the father of her child once again via a social media rant that also blasted her ex partner, Kevin Gates.

The rapper was the first to get a lashing in the Kick livestream clip, caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter. In it, Renner denied claims about her converting to Islam for Gates and alleged she "wasn't even talking" to him. "Six months, like, popped out of nowhere," she continued. "Talking about some, 'Kevin loved you.' I don't care. Yeah, he did. And he still does. 'Cause if I can inspire you to get up in the middle of the night and go write a diss song about whatever the f**k, I still got you. You're not as indifferent as you play."

Then, the reality television star and model aimed at her NBA ex, saying his "dream is to stream" and warning him to "stop f***ing playing" with her and their son. She mentioned "building a case" and "no good" coming to PJ Washington despite his religious openness. "You're okay with doing what you're doing to our son and you got your other f***ing kids living a certain kind of way? [...] That's f***ing deadbeat behavior... If you let people get in my mix, let's all settle up, then," Renner added.

"The reason that you're even still married to that b***h is 'cause y'all keep trying to prove a point to me," she continued. We'll see if either ex responds.

Brittany Renner's Relationships

For those unaware, Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates' short-lived marriage fell apart last year. She had called him out for trying to stay friendly with her.

On the other hand, Renner and PJ Washington have clashed a lot concerning custody and child support, which Washington's wife Alisa Chanel has also been involved in. It seems like their dynamic won't reconcile, and fans hope it does for the sake of their son.