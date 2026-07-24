Brittany Renner Goes On Fiery Rant Against PJ Washington & Kevin Gates

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Brittany Renner Rant PJ Washington Kevin Gates
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Brittany Renner attends REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023 at Pangaea Studios on September 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Brittany Renner claimed Kevin Gates is still hung up over her, whereas she called out PJ Washington for allegedly being a deadbeat dad.

Brittany Renner's recent life changes sadly haven't made her conflicts with her former partners get any easier. After going off on PJ Washington a few months ago, she targeted the father of her child once again via a social media rant that also blasted her ex partner, Kevin Gates.

The rapper was the first to get a lashing in the Kick livestream clip, caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter. In it, Renner denied claims about her converting to Islam for Gates and alleged she "wasn't even talking" to him. "Six months, like, popped out of nowhere," she continued. "Talking about some, 'Kevin loved you.' I don't care. Yeah, he did. And he still does. 'Cause if I can inspire you to get up in the middle of the night and go write a diss song about whatever the f**k, I still got you. You're not as indifferent as you play."

Then, the reality television star and model aimed at her NBA ex, saying his "dream is to stream" and warning him to "stop f***ing playing" with her and their son. She mentioned "building a case" and "no good" coming to PJ Washington despite his religious openness. "You're okay with doing what you're doing to our son and you got your other f***ing kids living a certain kind of way? [...] That's f***ing deadbeat behavior... If you let people get in my mix, let's all settle up, then," Renner added.

"The reason that you're even still married to that b***h is 'cause y'all keep trying to prove a point to me," she continued. We'll see if either ex responds.

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Brittany Renner's Relationships

For those unaware, Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates' short-lived marriage fell apart last year. She had called him out for trying to stay friendly with her.

On the other hand, Renner and PJ Washington have clashed a lot concerning custody and child support, which Washington's wife Alisa Chanel has also been involved in. It seems like their dynamic won't reconcile, and fans hope it does for the sake of their son.

We will see if either former partner speaks out about these claims or just waits for the drama to settle down.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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