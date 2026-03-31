Brittany Renner & Alisah Chanel Trade Blows Over PJ Washington

Brittany Renner is currently wrapped up in some drama involving PJ Washington and his wife, Alisah Chanel. It all started earlier this week when one social media user joked that the reality star ought to take her ex back, as his performance on the court has been less than stellar. “Not too much on my BD na," she replied, per The Shade Room. This prompted Alisah to chime in with a simple response. "Anyways," she said, adding a series of laughing emojis.

From there, things took a turn for the worse, as Renner proceeded to allege that Washington hasn't seen their son since May of 2025. She asked Alisah to “grant [their] BD some time” with the child.

Alisah fired back with full force, accusing Renner of being pregnant and begging her boo for grocery money.

Brittany Renner & Alisah Chanel Drama

“If it’s not PJ coming to get him you decline, which is weird because don’t you have a man? Let’s also not act like you didn’t just have a lawyer chasing him all around town,” she wrote. “You steady watching me and what I do but my platform actually generates income from posting these 'gifts.' What about you? You should probably try it being that you were just begging my husband for $150 in groceries even though you get child support!"

"We tried to get him clothes and you declined when it’s only hurting him," she continued. "So please don’t get on this internet unless you gone tell the whole truth! It’s been 5 years can we let this bitterness go already? Lastly, the only time you’re relevant is when you mention my husband hence the post! If you trying to pop it fr you have my number.”