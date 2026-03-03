DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Cassie, Brittany Renner, And India Love For Turning To God

BY Alexander Cole
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks is known for his rants on stream, and recently, he decided to go off on women like Brittany Renner, India Love, and even Cassie.

DJ Akademiks is someone who is consistently very critical of those who end up in the news cycle. Speaking frankly, there is no doubt that he has targeted women over the years. His comments about certain women have been tasteless, and he has been called out for it.

This reputation certainly won't be going away anytime soon. Especially when you consider the rant he went on during his most recent stream. It was here that Akademiks spoke at length about the recent trend of women turning to god.

About a year ago, Brittany Renner converted to Islam after years of her relationships being in the public eye. Meanwhile, India Love recently came out and said that she would be turning to God. She noted that she felt taken advantage of in her youth. This is why she wanted to decenter men and find purpose elsewhere.

While these are certainly noble pursuits, Akademims believes there is cynicism behind them. He provided that cynical perspective on stream, and there is no denying that some will take offense to what he is saying.

DJ Akademiks Rants On Stream

As you can see in the clip above, Akademiks accuses India Love and Brittany Renner of being "whores" who are only using God as a way to rebrand themselves. He also goes on to say that if he were to check Cassie's Instagram account, he would probably see something similar.

It is an assumption that is most certainly rooted in some kind of misogyny. It's hard not to feel Ak's hatred of women seething through the screen during this clip. Having said that, this has proven to play well with his audience. Over the years, his audience has encouraged these kinds of hot takes, and as a result, Akademiks takes it all in stride.

Whether or not India Love and Renner will respond to Akademiks is something that remains to be seen. The hip-hop commentator is rarely checked for having these kinds of takes, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

