Jalen Hurts Laces Up Rare Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 Cleats For Training Camp

Jalen Hurts is back in Philly for training camp, and he's already turning heads with his footwear. The Eagles quarterback stepped onto the field in a cleated version of the Levi's x Air Jordan 3. It's a fitting choice for a player who's built a reputation around his rotating Jordan cleat collection.

The design leans heavily into denim styling. A washed light blue suede covers the base of the shoe, mimicking the look of faded jeans.

Cream detailing wraps the toe and heel, keeping things grounded in classic Air Jordan 3 territory. A small tag hangs from the laces, echoing the kind of branding patch you'd find stitched onto an actual pair of Levi's.

This isn't Hurts' first time debuting this exact pair either. He previously wore the Levi's x Air Jordan 3 cleat during Pro Bowl Games earlier this year, alongside Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

Bringing it back for training camp shows just how much he liked the look. It's rare for a player-exclusive cleat to resurface months later outside of an actual game.

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Jalen Hurts' Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 Cleat

Hurts has become one of the NFL's most reliable sources of Jordan cleat content. He's cycled through Air Jordan 1s, 3s, 5s, 6s, 10s, and 11s over the past two seasons alone, often switching pairs multiple times within a single game.

Some of his cleats have carried personal meaning too, including his "Jawn Air" Jordan 11s built around Philly slang, and his "Love, Hurts" pair released after his Super Bowl MVP run. Given that history, the Levi's 3 fits right into a rotation that rarely repeats itself twice.