Jalen Hurts Laces Up Rare Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 Cleats For Training Camp

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jalen Hurts, Eagles quarterback, answers questions from journalists during a press conference at the Sheraton Grand at Wild
Jalen Hurts, Eagles quarterback, answers questions from journalists during a press conference at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. Dsc00225 1copy. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Jalen Hurts wore the Levi's x Air Jordan 3 cleat at Eagles training camp, continuing his run as one of the NFL's top sneakerheads.

Jalen Hurts is back in Philly for training camp, and he's already turning heads with his footwear. The Eagles quarterback stepped onto the field in a cleated version of the Levi's x Air Jordan 3. It's a fitting choice for a player who's built a reputation around his rotating Jordan cleat collection.

The design leans heavily into denim styling. A washed light blue suede covers the base of the shoe, mimicking the look of faded jeans.

Cream detailing wraps the toe and heel, keeping things grounded in classic Air Jordan 3 territory. A small tag hangs from the laces, echoing the kind of branding patch you'd find stitched onto an actual pair of Levi's.

This isn't Hurts' first time debuting this exact pair either. He previously wore the Levi's x Air Jordan 3 cleat during Pro Bowl Games earlier this year, alongside Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

Bringing it back for training camp shows just how much he liked the look. It's rare for a player-exclusive cleat to resurface months later outside of an actual game.

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Jalen Hurts' Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 Cleat

Hurts has become one of the NFL's most reliable sources of Jordan cleat content. He's cycled through Air Jordan 1s, 3s, 5s, 6s, 10s, and 11s over the past two seasons alone, often switching pairs multiple times within a single game.

Some of his cleats have carried personal meaning too, including his "Jawn Air" Jordan 11s built around Philly slang, and his "Love, Hurts" pair released after his Super Bowl MVP run. Given that history, the Levi's 3 fits right into a rotation that rarely repeats itself twice.

With the season still ahead, expect plenty more cleat reveals from Hurts before Week 1 even arrives. Fans have already started speculating about which colorway he might debut once the games actually start counting. If training camp is any indication, this season's rotation should be just as deep as the last one.

Read More: Nigel Sylvester Replaces Fan's Sneakers After He Sold Them For Engagement Ring

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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