Wizkid Rocks The Upcoming Free The Youth Air Jordan 16

BY Ben Atkinson
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Live from Apple Music Studios LA
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Wizkid live on air at Apple Music Studios during a holiday Apple Music radio takeover on December 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Apple Music)

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Nigerian star Wizkid was spotted wearing the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16, releasing August through Free The Youth.

The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 keeps getting co-signs from major names. Nigerian superstar Wizkid was recently spotted wearing the pair. He was seen kicked back on a patio, one foot resting on his knee, giving fans a clear look at the shoe.

The colorway is unmistakable. It comes dressed in metallic silver, total orange, and picante red. Chrome detailing hits the toe box and heel, giving it a standout finish compared to most Air Jordan 16 releases.

This marks the first true retail release for this Jordan 16 collaboration. Free The Youth is a Ghanaian creative collective that first linked with Jordan Brand back in 2025. That partnership started with friends-and-family exclusives before growing into this full retail drop.

Seeing Wizkid in the shoe adds even more cultural weight to the release. Overall, his presence connects the sneaker to a broader wave of African artists and creatives currently shaping global fashion conversations.

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Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16

The shoe itself is built around Ghanaian identity. Its design draws from the country's culture, architecture, and traditional prints. A removable shroud, a signature AJ16 feature, comes reversible here. One side matches the metallic silver upper, while the flip side reveals a Tawny Eagle graphic, Ghana's national animal.

Free The Youth released the pair exclusively through their own site on August 1st. Also a wider release follows on August 15th through SNKRS and select retailers. Pricing is set at $255.

The campaign behind the shoe went just as deep as the design itself. Every backdrop in the release imagery was hand-drawn, hand-painted, or sculpted from clay, with no CGI or AI involved.

Further, Free The Youth's own members performed each airborne shot themselves. It ties the visuals directly back to the group's self-described role as cultural stuntmen.

Given the shoe's cultural depth and growing celebrity attention, this collaboration is shaping up to be one of the standout Jordan releases of the summer.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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