Wizkid Rocks The Upcoming Free The Youth Air Jordan 16

The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 keeps getting co-signs from major names. Nigerian superstar Wizkid was recently spotted wearing the pair. He was seen kicked back on a patio, one foot resting on his knee, giving fans a clear look at the shoe.

The colorway is unmistakable. It comes dressed in metallic silver, total orange, and picante red. Chrome detailing hits the toe box and heel, giving it a standout finish compared to most Air Jordan 16 releases.

This marks the first true retail release for this Jordan 16 collaboration. Free The Youth is a Ghanaian creative collective that first linked with Jordan Brand back in 2025. That partnership started with friends-and-family exclusives before growing into this full retail drop.

Seeing Wizkid in the shoe adds even more cultural weight to the release. Overall, his presence connects the sneaker to a broader wave of African artists and creatives currently shaping global fashion conversations.

Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16

The shoe itself is built around Ghanaian identity. Its design draws from the country's culture, architecture, and traditional prints. A removable shroud, a signature AJ16 feature, comes reversible here. One side matches the metallic silver upper, while the flip side reveals a Tawny Eagle graphic, Ghana's national animal.

Free The Youth released the pair exclusively through their own site on August 1st. Also a wider release follows on August 15th through SNKRS and select retailers. Pricing is set at $255.

The campaign behind the shoe went just as deep as the design itself. Every backdrop in the release imagery was hand-drawn, hand-painted, or sculpted from clay, with no CGI or AI involved.

Further, Free The Youth's own members performed each airborne shot themselves. It ties the visuals directly back to the group's self-described role as cultural stuntmen.